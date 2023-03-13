NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lovers of great music, food and stellar cocktails can keep the celebration going after New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival with after-fest late shows at Peacock Room at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot on both Saturdays of the festival. Performing both nights and acting as musical curator will be Peacock Room favorite artists Da Lovebirds, the husband-and-wife duo of Robin Barnes and Pat Casey who bring their soulful and sultry R&B back to the space that suits their sound so well.

On Saturday, April 29, between the hours of 9 p.m. and midnight, they will be joined by performances from a few amazing musicians new to Peacock Room, including powerful singer-songwriter Casme, who you may have seen on NBC’s “The Voice.” In addition to years spent performing all over the world with well-known artists, she’s also won several talent competitions including ESSENCE Fest & NOMS 2019 “New Orleans Music Showcase.” Grammy-winning artist Nigel Hall – an accomplished vocalist, keyboardist, studio musician and member of the funk-jazz-soul-hip-hop-psychedelic-jam-experimental titans Lettuce – will also fill the room with his keyboard chops and powerful vocal style.

On Saturday, May 6, Da Lovebirds will be joined by another amazing vocal talent, Cyrille Aimée. This Grammy-nominated artist has won the Montreux Jazz Festival Vocal Competition and the Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal Competition. Born in France, Aimée has gone from singing on street corners in Europe to playing for crowds at the most prestigious jazz festivals.

Peacock Room will be serving their regular dinner menu until 11 p.m., including favorites like the Peacock Smash Burger and Nola Hot Chicken Sandwich or sharable items like the Pork Meatballs or the assorted deliciousness of the Snack Board. Cocktails will be pouring until midnight, with can’t-miss concoctions like the El Pavo Real, which is made with Patron Silver, ancho chili, hibiscus and pomegranate, or Optical Moons with Cathead Bitter Orange Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry, blackberry, habanero, and whey.

WHEN: Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 9 p.m. – midnight | Da Lovebirds, Casme, and Nigel Hall

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 9 p.m. – midnight | Da Lovebirds and Cyrille Aimée

*Performances begin at 10 p.m.

WHERE: Peacock Room at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot

501 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70130

TICKETS: Tickets for each night of the late shows are $15 per person. You can purchase tickets and reserve your spot online at www.opentable.com/r/peacock-room-at-the-hotel-fontenot-new-orleans. You can also visit peacockroomnola.com to make your reservation and find more info on Peacock Room. Follow on Instagram @peacockroomnola.

For more information on Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, visit www.hotelfontenot.com. You can also follow Hotel Fontenot on Instagram and Facebook @hotelfontenot.