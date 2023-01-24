NEW ORLEANS (press release) – If you’re looking for any events to share that offer a celebratory close-out (even a little early) to the restraint of January, consider the Resolution Busters Brunch at Peacock Room at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The event is from 9 a.m. – 3p.m. with brunch being served starting at 10 a.m. The Virtuosa Quartet will perform from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the event will have Peacock Tower and Chambong specials available.

Make a reservation online here peacockroomnola.com.