NEW ORLEANS (press release) – PJ’s Coffee is offering a special surPRIZE this National Drive-Thru Day!

To celebrate the holiday, on Sunday, July 24, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse will be giving away over $3,500 worth of swag, gift cards, prizes and more to drive-thru customers. Plus, a few lucky guests across the country will walk away with the grand prize — a PJ’s Coffee gift basket valued at over $300! At each participating location, guests will be selected at random and surprised with a giveaway.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this holiday by giving back to our guests,” said VP of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “We have a lot of fun prizes, and we look forward to showing our appreciation for our loyal fans by surprising them with gifts!”

When: Sunday, July 24.

Where: All participating Drive-Thru locations.

