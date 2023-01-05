NEW ORLEANS (press release) – PJ’s Coffee is rolling out its own trio of flavors fit for a king in celebration of the carnival season.

From Jan. 6 to Feb. 28, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse is offering limited-time drinks during its favorite time of the year — Mardi Gras. Guests can indulge in these three drinks inspired by the flavors of the Carnival Season.

King Cake Latte — PJ’s classic latte sweetened with flavors of cinnamon and vanilla, garnished with whipped cream and purple sanding sugar.

PJ’s classic latte sweetened with flavors of cinnamon and vanilla, garnished with whipped cream and purple sanding sugar. King Cake Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam — King Cake cold brew sweetened with vanilla and cinnamon syrups, topped with sweet cold foam and a dash of cinnamon.

King Cake cold brew sweetened with vanilla and cinnamon syrups, topped with sweet cold foam and a dash of cinnamon. King Cake Velvet Ice — PJ’s famous Velvet Ice and King Cake cold brew, sweetened with vanilla and cinnamon syrups, garnished with whipped cream and purple sanding sugar.

In addition to its limited-time drinks, guests can celebrate the start of the carnival season with $2 off a large King Cake Latte when they use promo code “KING” in the PJ’s Coffee mobile app from Jan. 6-9.

