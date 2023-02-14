NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Continuing its long tradition of involvement in the communities it serves, PJ’s Coffee is staying true to its New Orleans roots by partnering with the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce to show its appreciation for the Crescent City’s finest by offering gift cards for coffee during Mardi Gras.

Today, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse and the Chamber donated $10,000 in PJ’s Coffee gift cards to distribute throughout the officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The two organizations are encouraging fellow members of the community and other businesses to join their efforts and pay it forward by purchasing a coffee for a local officer, picking up their lunch tab, or just showing appreciation with a sincere ‘thank you.’

“We’re thrilled to kick off this campaign of kindness and show gratitude to our local officers at the height of the Mardi Gras season,” said Peter Boylan, President and CEO, Ballard Brands, the parent company of PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans. “We love giving back to those that protect and serve all of us. Our goal is to show them how much they are valued.”

For Sandra Lombana Lindquist, president and CEO of the New Orleans Chamber, the gift represents a small but visible effort to show support for officer retention as part of NOLA Coalition efforts. The Chamber is a proud member of the NOLA Coalition formed earlier this year by GNO, Inc., to tackle crime by supporting New Orleans’ law enforcement personnel and the City’s risk youth.

“Partnering with PJ’s to offer coffee to police offers is a simple way to say thank you at an especially busy time of year,” Lindquist said. “New Orleans area businesses and chamber members appreciate all our local law enforcement officers do to keep us safe during carnival season, festivals, special events and every day of the year.”

