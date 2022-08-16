NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Presented by Toyota, Pontchartrain Conservancy and NOLA Ready are proud to host the second “Storm Aware and Prepare” event following the success of its inaugural event May 2022. Coordinators will host a giveaway of hurricane supplies and information ahead of the most active part of the 2022 hurricane season. Residents can expect supplies to include emergency kits, diapers, feminine hygiene supplies and more. Hurricane and COVID-19 supplies will be given to the first 250 households. Partner organizations, including NOLA Ready, will be onsite to provide information and answer any questions for community members, and the New Orleans Department of Health will also be present with masks and at-home COVID-19 tests.

In addition to hurricane prep resources, this family-friendly event will also include coastal educational activities for adults and children. Valerie’s Snoballs will also be on hand providing snowballs for purchase.

Additional partners include Second Harvest Food Bank, the City of New Orleans, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, Louisiana Department of Insurance, Restore the Mississippi River Delta, Resilience Force, Keep UNO Beautiful, Native Plant Initiative of Greater New Orleans, New Orleans Fire Department, JenCare Senior Medical Center and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services.

WHO: Pontchartrain Conservancy and NOLA Ready will host Storm Aware & Prepare, which is presented by Toyota.

WHAT: Storm Aware & Prepare Event

WHEN: Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse

8001 Lakeshore Drive

New Orleans, LA 70124

HOW: Click here for more information on Storm Sweep and Storm Aware & Prepare.