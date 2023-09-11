Pop Up with Former Momofuku Chef at Mister Mao

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Mister Mao, known for its creative “inauthentic” global cuisine and wildly popular guest chef pop-up series – one of the Crescent City’s must-dos for experiencing the unique gastronomy of talented chefs from across the U.S. – is thrilled to welcome Tae Strain, Chef/Owner of Ggoma Supper Club in Baltimore. The former Executive Chef of Momofuku is known for his monthly dinner parties which take place in various locations throughout the city and are guided by the seasons, and inspired by travels, mentors, and memories.
For one night only, Chef Strain will indulge diners in a four-course gastronomic culinary journey showcasing seasonal and ingredient-forward New American dishes. Priced at $68 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), the sample menu follows:
First Course
stone fruit and Sungold tomatoes
cured cucumber, peanuts, sambal
Second Course
red snapper
sweet corn, Lions Mane mushroom, kani-miso butter
Third Course
dry spiced Cornish hen
curry rice, grilled nardello peppers, charred jalapeno yogurt
Fourth Course
green apple-yuzu granita
malted marshmallow mousse, lime curd, coconut
*Menu subject to change
The GGOMA Supper Club pop-up will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Reservations can be made on Resy or by calling (504) 345-2056. Mister Mao is located at 4501 Tchoupitoulas in New Orleans. www.mistermaonola.com