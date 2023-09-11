Subscribe
Login
$0.00

No products in the cart.

Logout
Account
Subscribe
Login
Account
Logout
Restaurants

Pop Up with Former Momofuku Chef at Mister Mao

September 11, 2023   |By
Mister Mao
Photo Credit Paprika Studios

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Mister Mao, known for its creative “inauthentic” global cuisine and wildly popular guest chef pop-up series – one of the Crescent City’s must-dos for experiencing the unique gastronomy of talented chefs from across the U.S. – is thrilled to welcome Tae Strain, Chef/Owner of Ggoma Supper Club in Baltimore. The former Executive Chef of Momofuku is known for his monthly dinner parties which take place in various locations throughout the city and are guided by the seasons, and inspired by travels, mentors, and memories.

For one night only, Chef Strain will indulge diners in a four-course gastronomic culinary journey showcasing seasonal and ingredient-forward New American dishes. Priced at $68 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), the sample menu follows: 

First Course

stone fruit and Sungold tomatoes

cured cucumber, peanuts, sambal

Second Course

red snapper

sweet corn, Lions Mane mushroom, kani-miso butter

Third Course 

dry spiced Cornish hen

curry rice, grilled nardello peppers, charred jalapeno yogurt

Fourth Course

green apple-yuzu granita

malted marshmallow mousse, lime curd, coconut

*Menu subject to change

The GGOMA Supper Club pop-up will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Reservations can be made on Resy or by calling (504) 345-2056. Mister Mao is located at 4501 Tchoupitoulas in New Orleans. www.mistermaonola.com    

Digital Sponsors

Become a MyNewOrleans.com sponsor ...

What's New

Let Them Eat Cake

Wediquette Wednesday: Can I change my seating assignment if I don’t know my tablemates? 

Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family...
Things To Do

Fa-BOO-lous Family Fun at Boo at the Zoo

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tiny little Barbies, petite princesses, miniature Top Gun pilots, friendly ghouls and happy goblins can...
Theatre + Art

NOLA Project Takes Its Talents To Lafitte Greenway

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – All aboard for a trip to Transylvania (and another NOLA Project world premiere). Everyone’s favorite bloodthirsty...
Things To Do

The Al Copeland Foundation Auctioning Off Ultra Rare 2007 Saloon Parnelli Jones Edition Ford Mustang

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In next month’s Cruisin’ the Coast event the 26th Annual Vicari Collector Car Auction kicks off...
Bars

A Palm&Pine Party to Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) –  Palm&Pine will host an upcoming Mexican Independence Day celebration. Palm&Pine’s celebration will support Puentes New Orleans and their...

Your guide to the dining, entertainment, lifestyle, culture and people of New Orleans from the trusted editors of New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home, New Orleans Bride, and St. Charles Avenue.

PUBLICATIONS

New Orleans Magazine
New Orleans Bride
New Orleans Homes
St. Charles Avenue
Biz New Orleans
Louisiana Life
Acadiana Profile

COMPANY INFO

About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Submit

FOLLOW US

Get our email updates for the latest New Orleans dining, shopping, events, culture and more.

Copyright © 2023 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Sign up for our FREE

New Orleans Magazine email newsletter

Get the the best in New Orleans dining, shopping, events and more delivered to your inbox.