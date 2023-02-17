If you’re going all out for Carnival or even just on Fat Tuesday, it’s likely you’ll be in the mood to rest and reset by Ash Wednesday. Since we all have a lot of parties and parades to get to today, I’m keeping this short and sweet. Here’s what I recommend for cushioning the post-party depression.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Spyre has a “Mardi Gras Come Down + Integration” class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class is designed to offer a soft landing and nervous system reset after the celebratory chaos of Carnival season in all its gorgeous sensory overload. The class description says to expect “soundscape, guided visualization, meditation and symbolic movement to engage the integration process.”

If this sounds like a heavenly way to transition back to real life after Carnival, you might want to book now, as in my experience the classes at Spyre tend to sell out.

Have a safe and fun weekend of revelry!