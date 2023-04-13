NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On April 22-23, the Preservation Resource Center’s Spring Home Tour, presented by Entablature Design + Build and Entablature Realty will open the doors to eight private residences in the Parkview and Bayou St. John neighborhoods, showcasing the livability and versatility of New Orleans’ beloved vernacular architecture.

Tickets purchased in advance will be $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Those purchased on the day of the event will be $35.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.