NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Presale tickets are now available for World Ballet Series “Cinderella” coming to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center for one performance only April 2 at 7 p.m.

A part of the World Ballet Series, Cinderella is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life.

A visually stunning production accompanied by Sergei Prokofiev’s passionate, celebrated score, over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes, richly detailed hand-crafted sets, and sparkling choreography by Marina Kessler.

Presale tickets at the Jefferson Performing Arts Society end Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. – use promo code “MAGIC” when checking out.

General on sale ticketing starts on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

