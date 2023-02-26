NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Please join The Preservation All Stars feat. Mark Braud as they perform in celebration of the lives and legacy of Preservation Hall founders Allan and Sandra Jaffe.

Allan and Sandra Jaffe arrived in New Orleans in 1960, on their way home from an extended honeymoon in Mexico City. During their visit, they conversed with a few jazz musicians in Jackson Square who were on their way to “Mr. Larry’s Gallery.”

As avid fans of New Orleans music, the honeymooners followed the musicians to 726 Saint Peter Street, and were introduced to the building’s owner, Larry Borenstein – along with a number of living jazz greats that had gathered that evening for a jam session. Needless to say, they were enraptured by what they saw and heard.

The young couple – alongside Borenstein, dozens of beloved musicians, and a small but dedicated staff – went on to establish Preservation Hall as a formal venue for jazz, and envisioned a future where the traditions of New Orleans music, and the musicians who played this music, could thrive.

For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.