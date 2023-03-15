Pretty Practice

$138

Pro Level

Made in Germany, each Manduka 6-millimeter “Pro” mat is made from high density, 100 percent latex-free PVC, providing a stable surface and extra cushion. A “proprietary dot pattern” provides excellent traction to keep the mat from slipping during practice, and with a subtle textured surface to allow for confident postures. Available in standard and long lengths, the Pro mat comes in 10 colors. Manduka.com

$98

Yoga Master

Lululemon has become synonymous with yoga and fitness for years, and when it comes to yoga mats, there’s good reason. Named by The New York Times “Wirecutter” feature as their top yoga mat, the brand’s classic 5-millimeter mat delivers comfort and function for yoga practitioners at all levels. It’s made from “sustainably sourced and FCS-certified natural rubber,” and provides functional grip and traction with maximum moisture wicking. It’s also reversible from smooth to textured, with an antimicrobial coating to prevent mold and mildew between workouts. Plus, it’s available in 11 colors and patterns. Shop.lululemon.com

$74

Cork Yoga Mat

While 42 Birds may be the new kid on the block (it was founded in 2019), the company’s dedication to the environment while producing a quality product has become a growing favorite in the yoga community. Mats are made from 100 percent sustainably grown cork through a traditional method practiced in the Mediterranean for generations. The 5-millimeter “Robin” mat is lightweight, smooth and stays non-slip even in the hottest workout environments. Each mat is also treated with “natural anti-microbial properties” to keep it fresh and clean from practice to practice. 42birds.com

$89

On the Move

Yogo’s “Ultra Folding Mat” is great for YOLO yoga practioners. It is specially designed to fold instead of roll (to about the size of a book) with attached travel straps for yoga sessions at home, at the gym, the beach or the park, and to keep its surface free from dirt. It is made from eco-friendly tree rubber, and one tree is planted for each mat sold. Available in three colors and two sizes. Yogo.net

$29.98

Perfect Pose

Gaiam fitness products have become favorites for those looking for great accessories at a great price and design. The company’s line of yoga mats is extensive, offering options for everyone from pros to beginners to kids. The website even has a handy quiz to help you find the right mat for you. The 6-millimeter “Alignment” mat goes one perfectly postured step further than some of the other options. Each mat is designed with artistic guidelines to help inspire your practice while encouraging good form. Lightweight and portable, each mat is latex-free, as well as free from the top six most harmful phthalates for a comfortable, worry-free workout. Gaiam.com