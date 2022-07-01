Price Mix | I Scream, You Scream

$499.95

Smart Scoop

The Breville brand has become synonymous with top-quality kitchen appliances and the Smart Scoop Ice Cream Compressor is no exception. The Smart Scoop is a one and done machine, with a fully automatic, compressor-driven process that eliminates the need to freeze bowls or attachments. You can choose between 12 hardness settings to get just the right feel for sorbet, ice cream, gelato or frozen yogurt, and when your treat is complete, the Smart Scoop alerts you with a cheerful beep or tune. This truly is the Rolls Royce of ice cream makers. Stainless steel, 1.5 quart capacity, surlatable.com.

$199.99

Dreamy Ice CREAMi

Ninja’s CREAMi “7-in-one” ice cream maker has one-touch technology specifically designed to create ice cream, sorbet, smoothies, gelatos and milkshakes with the touch of a button. Simply create your frozen treat base, freeze overnight and process to your desired consistency. Plus, it has a pause button so you can mix in those little extras like chocolate chips, cookies, nuts, M&Ms, fruit, or whatever floats your banana split. Available in five colors, the CREAMi also comes with three pint-sized containers with lids. ninjakitchen.com.

$24.95

Sweet Spot

The Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker is as easy as 1-2-3. Freeze the ice cream container, add your ingredients and push start. Customize your frozen treat for one, from dairy-free vanilla to strawberry sorbet or homemade Chunky Monkey, this powerful mini machine mixes up 1 ½ cups in less than half an hour. It’s so easy, you could make a different flavor every day of the summer, and it is the perfect appliance for small spaces, late night solo ice cream eaters and kids. Forget the cones, it also comes equipped with a mixing spoon for the cooling bowl for those times when you have to get your ice cream fix right away. Available in three colors, amazon.com.

$89.99

Freeze Breeze

Put your KitchenAid stand mixer to work this summer with the KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment bundle. Pop the freezer bowl into your freezer the night before you want to mix up your favorite treat, and let your mixer do the work. The ice cream paddle and bowl makes two quarts of frozen desserts in under 30 minutes. The bowl and paddle attach easily and are made for quick clean up when you are done. Plastic, food52.com.

$99.95

More is More

When everyone in the family wants ice cream (and why would they not), Cuisinart’s stainless steel ice cream maker can churn out two quarts of ice cream in a little less than half an hour. Simply pre-freeze the double-walled ice cream bowl for six hours, or overnight, and you are ready to create frozen treats and frosty drinks. A convenient access lid allows users to add in their favorite treats. Aluminum, 2-quart capacity, williams-sonoma.com.