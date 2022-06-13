NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In honor of National Pride month, Spa at Windsor Court is kicking off a summer program, now through August 31, supporting New Orleans’ House of Tulip, which provides zero-barrier housing, case management, linkage to care, and community programming to trans and gender nonconforming people. Tulip stands for Trans United Leading Intersectional Progress.

Fifteen percent of sales from all Lord Jones, services, gumdrops and other products will go to support House of Tulip. Lord Jones is a luxury CBD product and touted as the World’s Finest CBD infused skincare and ingestible.

Spa at Windsor Court welcomes guests to focus on gratitude in an inspiring and judgement free space. Creating an aura of positive energy and best-in-class wellness offerings with a discerning curation of retail, Spa at Windsor Court provides a warm welcome for every guest and a place to be in the moment while meditating stress away.