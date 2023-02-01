Pro Bono Project Justice For All Ball

In 1986, the Louisiana Bar Foundation created the New Orleans Pro Bono Project after seeing the need for free civil legal aid to be available to those most vulnerable in the community.

The organization does this by engaging volunteer attorneys, paralegals, law students and private citizens to offer pro bono services. This past year, more than 5,000 people were helped.

On Sept. 23, the organization hosted its annual Justice For All Ball, at which Donald T. “Boysie” Bollinger served as the honorary chair. For each gala, the Pro Bono Project selects the honorary chair from a person in the business or legal community who exemplifies the spirit of pro bono and is the model of philanthropy.

In addition to recognizing Bollinger, the event featured a silent auction, a wine pull and the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind decorative wine glasses hand-painted by local artists and members of the legal community. Local artists included John Bukaty, Sigrid Forsythe, Drew Cook and Sean Clark.

The 2022 Justice For All Ball was co-chaired by Lacey Rochester and Scott Sternberg. The gala was held at the Port of New Orleans Place.

Fun Fact

This was the organization’s first ball since 2019, and it was thrilled the legal community came together in celebration.

Scott Sternberg, Lacey Rochester, Joy Bollinger, Boysie Bollinger

Marcus Brown, C.C. Kahr

Vanessa D’Souza, Judge Bernadette D’Souza

Jedd Malish, Amy Malish

Crystal Domreis, Cory Vidal, Robin Vidal

Bridgette Lawrence, Brian Lawrence