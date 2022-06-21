NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A few sure signs that summer in New Orleans is finally here: seersucker clothing, freshly pressed linens, southern skies filled with twinkling stars, and the arrival of Ralph’s on the Park’s annual and most popular 3 Appetizers and a Glass of Wine special. With its large windows overlooking the tranquil surroundings of its treasured neighborhood, looking out onto the historic City Park, evenings at Ralph’s on the Park become even more of a destination with the presentation of its popular $35 summer dinner promotion from Thursday, July 7, through Friday, September 30.



Enjoy a trio of delectable small plates from the specially curated seasonal menu. The bevy of bites includes Shrimp Arancini with Crispy Fried Arborio Rice and Roasted Garlic Aioli, or enjoy the Tomato and Burrata Saladwith Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil Pistachio Pesto, Petite Arugula, and Fines Herbes. Pair it with a meticulously matched glass of wine! Pass the plates with friends and family; try a different triad each time you visit! Menu is available a la carte at dinner.



Choose from a fine selection of hand-picked wines to complete your dinner, such as Veuve du Vernay, Brut, France; Benvolio 2020 Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Italy; Joseph Mellot 2019 Sincerite Pinot Noir Rosé, France; and Catena 2018 Vista Flores, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina. And, best of all, it’s a satisfying summer meal for about the price of a single entrée.



Ralph’s on the Park is the airy and elegant establishment of nationally regarded restaurateur Ralph Brennan. The handsome historic building and the subdued hues used in the interiors have long lent to enjoyable evenings. Executive Chef Knut Mjelde supports local farmers, fishermen, and fine food purveyors in creating his menus of eclectic yet approachable New Orleans cuisine, all of which is served with the most gracious hospitality.

Ralph’s on the Park | 900 City Park Avenue – New Orleans, LA | @RalphsOnThePark