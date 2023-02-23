NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Raphael Village invites the community to their largest fundraiser of the year. The 12th annual Soiree, taking place on March 25, will be at the newly renovated Raphael Village campus located at 530 Jackson Ave. The event will begin with a VIP and Sponsor reception at 5 p.m. The Soiree will follow from 6-9 p.m.



Raphael Village is a 501(c)3 organization that includes: Raphael Academy, a state licensed K-12 school for students with exceptionalities; The Guild, a day program for differently-abled individuals 18 and older; and coming soon, The Hearth, a residential community for adults with exceptionalities. The Soiree is the most important event of the year, says Executive Director, Jacqueline Case.

“This event allows us to raise much needed funding to support all programming at Raphael Village,” Case says. “Such as our new Performing Arts Program at Raphael Academy and the Vocational Internship Program at The Guild.”

Case invites all community members to join in supporting Raphael Village. “Attendees can expect an intimate oyster and champagne reception for VIPs and Sponsors,” Case says. “Followed by a fun-filled evening including live music by Freddie Lonzo’s quartet, gourmet delicacies, libations, a raffle, and a silent auction with in-person and online bidding. The grand prize raffle will feature a pair of electric bikes.”

To purchase tickets, enter the raffle, or to check out sponsorship opportunities, please visit:

https://one.bidpal.net/rvsoiree