Date of Wedding 10/22/2022
Ceremony Location The Balcony Ballroom (Metairie, LA)
Reception Location The Balcony Ballroom (Metairie, LA)
Photographer Maegan Cox Photography
Bridal Gown (designer and store) Designer: Hayley Paige; Store: I Do Bridal Couture: Covington
Bridesmaids’ dresses Kennedy Blue
Men’s Attire Rome’s Tuxedos & Suits, Squires Formalwear
Rings With Clarity
Florist J. Mercer Designs (Jill Mercer)
Caterer The Balcony Ballroom
Cake Gambino’s
Hair (salon and stylist) Santé Hair Salon (Latessia McClellan)
Makeup (salon and stylist) About Face of New Orleans (Taylor Shirer)
Favors New Orleans Pralines and Fannie May Chocolates from Chicago
Other entertainment Second Line Band (The Knockaz Brass Band)
Any other vendor(s) you’d like to include) • Bride’s hotel: Marriott Lakeway
• Groom’s hotel: Eliza Jane
• Limo: Celebrity Limousine
• Second Line Umbrellas: Timmy Vedros
Real Wedding: Archer-Mercer
Megan Archer and Ryan Mercer said, "I do," in front of friends and family October 22 at The Balcony Ballroom in Metairie.
Get Our Email Newsletters
The best in New Orleans dining, shopping, events and more delivered to your inbox.