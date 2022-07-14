Ceremony location: St. Louis Cathedral
Reception location: Arnaud’s
Coordinator: Kelly Sherlock Events
Gown: Monique Lhuillier
Bridesmaids’ dresses: Amsale at Wedding Belles
Men’s Attire: Perlis
Rings: Keil’s Antiques (Bride’s engagement ring)
Florist: Dunn and Sonnier
Caterer: Arnaud’s
Cake: Zoe’s Bakery
Groom’s Cake: Haydel’s Bakery
Photographer: Greer Gattuso
Videographer: Studio Vieux Carre
Hair: Raquel Coleman at H2O
Makeup: Maycie Melerine at H2O
Ceremony and Cocktail Hour Music: Harry Hardin
Second Line Music: Kinfolk Brass Band
Reception Music: Boogie Men
After Party Music: Wolfe Johns Blues Band
Hotel/Travel Coordination: Marla Fowler Luxury Travel
Transportation: Rolls Royce for church arrival and reception exit from Alert Transportation
Pop-Up Bar after ceremony: Bourbon Bubbly and Brew
Furniture Rentals: Lovegood Rentals
Bride Hotel Getting Ready Location and Bridal Luncheon: Windsor Court
Paper: Scriptura Wedding
Painter: Isabelle Jacopin
Umbrellas: Fox Umbrellas
Ice Bar: Ice Dragon
Entertainment: 610 Stompers
Real Wedding: Fowler-Fisher
On Feb. 5, in front of family and friends at St. Louis Cathedral, Christina Fowler and Phillip Andrew Fisher said, "I Do," preceding a reception at Arnaud's.
