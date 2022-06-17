Real Wedding: Fowler - Fisher

Bride: Christina Fowler

Groom: Phillip Andrew Fisher

Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Ceremony location: St. Louis Cathedral

Reception location: Arnaud’s

Coordinator: Kelly Sherlock Events

Gown: Monique Lhuillier

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Amsale at Wedding Belles

Men’s Attire: Perlis

Rings: Keil’s Antiques (Bride’s engagement ring)

Florist: Dunn and Sonnier

Caterer: Arnaud’s

Cake: Zoe’s Bakery

Groom’s Cake: Haydel’s Bakery

Photographer: Greer Gattuso

Videographer: Studio Vieux Carre

Hair: Raquel Coleman at H2O

Makeup: Maycie Melerine at H2O

Ceremony and Cocktail Hour Music: Harry Hardin

Second Line Music: Kinfolk Brass Band

Reception Music: Boogie Men

After Party Music: Wolfe Johns Blues Band

Hotel/Travel Coordination: Marla Fowler Luxury Travel

Transportation: Rolls Royce for church arrival and reception exit from Alert Transportation

Pop-Up Bar after ceremony: Bourbon Bubbly and Brew

Furniture Rentals: Lovegood Rentals

Bride Hotel Getting Ready Location and Bridal Luncheon: Windsor Court

Paper: Scriptura Wedding

Painter: Isabelle Jacopin

Umbrellas: Fox Umbrellas

Ice Bar: Ice Dragon

Entertainment: 610 Stompers