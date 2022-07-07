Ceremony Location: St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tulane Avenue
Reception Location: New Orleans Board of Trade
Photographer: Brooke Boyd
Coordinator: Danielle Couturie Papania
Bridal Gown: Allure at Linen Jolie
Bridesmaids’ dresses: Amsale at Wedding Belles
Men’s Attire: Tuxedos from Perlis
Rings: Ramseys Diamond Jewelers
Florist: Bella Blooms
Caterer: Pigeon Caterers
Cake: Sweet Life Bakery
Videographer: Brooke Boyd Photo & Film
Hair: Glam on Location
Makeup: Glam on Location
Favors: Lucky Dog
Music: D Play Band
Other entertainment: St. Augustine Marching 100 Drumline
Lighting & Decor: Luminous Events
Dancefloor Wrap: AD Event Group
Invitation Suite: Gem Printing Bacchus
Mascot: Krewe of Bacchus
Real Wedding: Hahn-Rush
Jordan Hahn and Stewart Rush said, "I Do," in front of friends and family April 24, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a celebration at the New Orleans Board of Trade.
