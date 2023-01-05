Bride: Kenyia Houston
Groom: Felton Brown III
Date of Wedding: Sept. 24, 2022
Ceremony and Reception Location: Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
Coordinator: Dannakia Bougere’
Photographer: Shagari Jackson
Videographer: Silver Loop Studios Bridal
Gown: Casablanca Bridal and The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe
Bridesmaids’ Dresses: David’s Bridal
Men’s Attire: John’s Tuxedos
Rings: Zales
Florist: Dannakia Bougere’
Caterer: Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
Cake: The Royal Cakery
Hair: Jordan Washington
Makeup: Jennifer Peters
Music: Red Tape Music (live band) and DJ Mario Harris
Favors: Dannakia Bougere’
Real Wedding: Huston-Brown III
Kenyia Houston and Felton Brown III said, "I do," Sept. 24, 2022 in front of friends and family at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.
Bride: Kenyia Houston
Get Our Email Newsletters
The best in New Orleans dining, shopping, events and more delivered to your inbox.