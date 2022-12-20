Bride: Jessica Jaycox
Groom: Tyler Mahl
Date: Oct. 15, 2022
Ceremony Location: St. Joseph Church
Gretna Reception location: Federal Ballroom
Gown: Linen Jolie Bridal Bridesmaids’
Dresses: Bliss Bridal Men’s
Attire: John’s Tuxedos
Rings: Ramsey’s Diamond Jewelers
Florist: Beth’s Flowers
Caterer: Capdeboscq Catering Service
Cakes: Haydel’s Bakery
Photographer: Theresa Elizabeth Photography
Videographer: RZ Productions
Hair: Cody Miller, Root Salon and Studio
Makeup: Krystal Lepine, The Southern Belle
Music: Sugar Shaker
Real Wedding: Jaycox-Mahl
Jessica Jaycox and Tyler Mahl said, "I do," on Oct. 15 in front of friends and family at St. Joseph Church, followed by a reception at the Federal Ballroom.
