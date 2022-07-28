Rehearsal Dinner: Brennan’s
Hotel/Get Ready Location: Le Pavilion Hotel
Ceremony: St. Louis Cathedral
Reception: The Civic Theatre
90 Day Planner: Mise En Place, Southern Approach Events
Event Design: Meredith Little and Cali Gabrielle
Gown: Sarah Seven Custom
Bridal Store: Lovely Bride Dallas
Men’s Attire: Uncommon Man
Bridesmaid’s Jumpsuits: Lady Pipa
Rings: Salles Jewelers
Florist: Herbivore Floral Designs
Caterer: 12 Seasons Catering
Photographer: Brocato Photography Collective
Videographer: Braniff Productions
Hair: Glam on Location, Jessica Jackson
Makeup: Glam on Location, Jessica Howard
Ceremony Music: Harry Hardin, New Orleans Classical and Jazz
Second line Band: Kinfolk Brass Band
Reception Band: The Phunky Monkeys
Reception Jumpsuit: Nadine Merabi
Second line Bar: Bourbon Bubbly and Brewed
Second line Umbrellas: Bella Umbrella
Bridesmaid Jewelry: Made by Maddie Designs
Transportation: Livery Transportation
Balloon Drop: Nola Party Boutique
Invitations: Scriptura Nola
Real Wedding: Little-Henning
Meredith Little and Patrick Henning said, "I Do," in front of friends at family Aug. 20 at the St. Louis Cathedral followed by a reception at The Civic Theatre.
