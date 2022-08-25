Real Weddings: A New Orleans Bridal Shower

When local bride-to-be Amanda Lee arrived at the Virgin Hotels New Orleans on Feb. 19, she didn’t quite know what she was walking into. “A fun fact about my shower is that it was a complete surprise,” she says. “I didn’t know much about it. My sister and cousin — who is also my wedding planner, Anissa Coleman — did everything. If you know me, you know I love florals. I only told the girls that I didn’t want it to be super girly — I wanted something fresh and airy.”
The result was nothing short of perfect, with even the smallest details showcasing Lee’s personality. For example, she is known for making collages on how she wants to look for events. Coleman asked Lee what she would be wearing for the shower, and then she had mini charcuterie boxes topped off with a painting of Lee. “It completely blew me away,” Lee says. “It looked just liked me in that very moment. Of course I loved the flowers as well. Oh, and the Champagne tower! I guess I loved everything!”
VENDORS
Event location: Virgin Hotels New Orleans
Coordinator: Anissa Coleman
Bride-to-be attire: Nadine Merabi
Florist: Bella Blooms Floral
Caterer: Virgin Hotels New Orleans
Pastries and Cake: Chasing Wang
Photographer: Iris Mannings
Videographer: Rich In Spirit Productions
Hair: Monet Stykes
Makeup: Mary Ann Ebanks
Music: Ashley Keiko
Guest favors: All A Board and Ann’s Heart