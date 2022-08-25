Real Weddings: A New Orleans Bridal Shower

When local bride-to-be Amanda Lee arrived at the Virgin Hotels New Orleans on Feb. 19, she didn’t quite know what she was walking into. “A fun fact about my shower is that it was a complete surprise,” she says. “I didn’t know much about it. My sister and cousin — who is also my wedding planner, Anissa Coleman — did everything. If you know me, you know I love florals. I only told the girls that I didn’t want it to be super girly — I wanted something fresh and airy.”

The result was nothing short of perfect, with even the smallest details showcasing Lee’s personality. For example, she is known for making collages on how she wants to look for events. Coleman asked Lee what she would be wearing for the shower, and then she had mini charcuterie boxes topped off with a painting of Lee. “It completely blew me away,” Lee says. “It looked just liked me in that very moment. Of course I loved the flowers as well. Oh, and the Champagne tower! I guess I loved everything!”

VENDORS

Event location: Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Coordinator: Anissa Coleman

Bride-to-be attire: Nadine Merabi

Florist: Bella Blooms Floral

Caterer: Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Pastries and Cake: Chasing Wang

Photographer: Iris Mannings

Videographer: Rich In Spirit Productions

Hair: Monet Stykes

Makeup: Mary Ann Ebanks

Music: Ashley Keiko

Guest favors: All A Board and Ann’s Heart

This post originally published in the Summer 2022 issue of New Orleans Bride.