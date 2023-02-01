February in New Orleans can range from icy cold to warm and spring-like. On cold, wet or dreary days, home improvement projects are a productive way to pass the time indoors. Designer Rebecca Hays of House of Hays provides useful advice, Houseofhaysla.com

Declutter. Getting rid of clutter helps you see the important things in a room. “If it doesn’t mean anything to you, why is it collecting dust in your house?” asks Hays.

Focus on one room. While design books and Pinterest can be great for inspiration, Hays advises limiting your project to one room and honing in on one thing that you really love such as a sofa or wallpaper and building on that.

Break up matching furniture. Matching sets look dated. Combining styles and finishes modernizes and freshen things. Move a chest from a matching bedroom set to a foyer or change out your nightstands to bring some variety into the mix. “Anytime you move furniture around, you’re stirring up fresh energy,” says Hays.

Replace fake plants with fresh greenery. Real plants add a natural touch to your décor and improve indoor air quality.

Refresh upholstered pieces. Reupholstering large furnishings can cost as much as replacing them, so Hays suggests sticking to smaller pieces such as dining chairs (unless it’s a favorite vintage item or antique). The seats of some dining chairs or benches can be popped out and recovered with a staple gun.

Revitalize with paint. Hays advises against touch up painting because it’s usually noticeable. Instead paint a whole room, including baseboards and crown molding to visually expand the space.

Try a symmetrical furniture arrangement. Placing furniture in an open concept layout can be challenging for some homeowners. Hays says, “A symmetrical room is calming and easy to achieve.”

Consider a change of window treatment. “A designer once told me ‘curtains should be a woo not a wow,’” says Hays. Hays says curtains should soften, add texture and be functional. Rods shouldn’t be less than one inch in diameter and should be higher and wider than the actual window.

Add an accent wall. Wallpapering or painting a single focal wall is a quick, one-day project that adds new life to a lackluster room.

Play around. “On a cold rainy day, candles and fresh flowers lift your spirit,” says Hays. “Move a table, restyle your shelves. Play around.”

Organize a closet by taking advantage of unused vertical space. Repurpose a piece of furniture with a painted finish and new hardware. Steer clear of peel and stick wallpaper as it can be more difficult to use than the glue-on option.

About the Expert

A native of North Louisiana, Rebecca Hays began her design career in Shreveport, where she gained experience in residential and commercial design. Now based in Madisonville, she continues to work with both and says her degree in sociology has proven as useful as her background in design. “My job is about people,” she says.