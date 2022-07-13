NEW ORLEANS (press release) – At the STEM NOLA July STEM Saturday, students will learn all about rockets! They’ll learn about the propulsion, trajectory and thrust that makes the rockets launch and fly. Scholars will get the chance to build, design and launch their own rockets!

All required materials will be provided when students arrive. The IN-PERSON STEM Saturday will be held July 23 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at UNO Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122.

- Advertisement -

This is an outdoor event and you can click here to register.