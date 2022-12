Intoxicating in every way, the Crescent City has been known to leave us shaken, stirred and, from time to time,...

Benefits: Multiple local nonprofits Tickets: starting at $150, range of prices/table Location: The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, 2 Canal St. Contact: 504-655-5158, nowfe.com/ella-brennan-award-gala Benefits: Louisiana Appleseed Center for Law & Justice Tickets: $125 Location: Four Seasons, 2 Canal St. Contact: 504-910-1765, louisianaappleseed.org/2023gala Benefits:Junior League of New Orleans Tickets:$150 with additional sponsorship opportunities Location: The Sheraton Hotel, 500 Canal St. Contact: jlno.org/wls/ Benefits: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Tickets: TBD Location: TBD Contact: 225-262-9978, llsstudentvisionaries.org/student-visionaries-year-new-orleans Benefits: Cancer Crusaders Tickets: $50 Location: Chateau Golf Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd.Contact: 504-887-7879, cancercrusadersla.com Benefits: American Heart Association, Greater New Orleans Tickets: $150 Location: New Orleans Marriott, 555 Canal St. Contact: 504.872.3499, neworleansgored.heart.org Benefits: Women's Guild of the New Orleans Opera Association Tickets: $150 regular $200 patron/runway Location: Hilton-New Orleans Contact: neworleansopera.org/womens-guild-of-the-new-orleans-opera-association/ Benefits: Nous Foundation, Inc. Tickets: $100 Location: 1113 Chartres St. Contact: 504-470-5619, nous-foundation.org/institute Benefits: Brightside Therapy Collective Tickets: $175, $250, $2500 Location: TBD Contact: winewomenandshoes.com/event/neworleans/?fbclid=IwAR0sEHpasWIUUd1i8mDGDle-FwgWSPW4R0-9plBpZBskYg4mtNTSFGDhaz8 Benefits: Catholic Community Foundation Tickets: Single ticket-$90 10:00 a.m. Patron Party/Luncheon tickets- $250 Other sponsorship levels available. Location: Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave. Contact: 504-909-9109, bidpal.net/stelizabethsguild Benefits: New Orleans Ballet Association Tickets: $125+ Location: New Orleans Hilton Riverside Hotel – Grant Ballroom, 2 Poydras St. Contact: 504-522-0996, nobadance.com Benefits: Children’s Hospital New Orleans Tickets: $300 Location: 1380 Port of New Orleans Pl. Contact: 504-894-9375, chnola.org/sugarplum Benefits: St. Mary’s Dominica High School Tickets: Ranging from $75 (Early Bird Individual) – $10,000 (Legacy/20 Patron Party & Gala tickets) Location: 7701 Walmsley Ave. Contact: 504-865-9401, one.bidpal.net/stmdhs/welcome Benefits: Cancer Crusaders Tickets: $1,000 per team Location: Chateau Golf Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd.Contact: 504-606-7328, cclagolf.com Benefits: KID smART Tickets: $125 General Admission, $750 Patron Ticket Location: 5 Homer Plessy Way Contact: 504-940-1994, kidsmart.org/cocktails-for-kid-smart Benefits: HeartGift Tickets: $700/golf team Location: Bayou Oaks - City Park, 1040 Filmore Ave. Contact: 504-676-4323,Benefits: John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute Tickets: $250 Location: TBD Contact: 504-842-7110, ochsner.org/redtieaffair Benefits: New Orleans Mission Tickets: $125 for Individual Tickets, $1000 for a table, more sponsorship opportunities available Location: 21669 Old Covington Hwy., Hammond Contact: 504-523-2116, neworleansmission.org/ Benefits: Notre Dame Seminary Tickets: $125 Location: 2901 S. Carrolton Ave. Contact: 504-866-7426 ext. 375Benefits: Jefferson Beautification, Inc. Tickets: $75 Location: 3600 Chateau Blvd. Contact: 504-450-4345, jeffersonbeautification.org