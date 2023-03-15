Restaurant Acquisition

The growing hospitality company, Angevin & Co., led by hospitality industry veteran, Robert Thompson — who also recently purchased The Frenchmen Hotel and The Whitney Hotel — has purchased the French Quarter building that once housed the historic K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen at 416 Chartres St. Tyler Robinson, a founding Partner at SVN | Urban Properties, assisted Thompson in the acquisition. Thompson will be opening French Quarter Boulangerie, a 12,000-square-foot all-day breakfast, lunch and bakery restaurant (with interiors by FAM Design), in the second half of 2023. angevinco.com

Artistic Tome

Following his other two books, “Birds” and “Bunnies,” renowned artist Hunt Slonem released a new book, “Butterflies” ($95, G Editions), which is the final installment in his nature-series trilogy. A beautiful coffee table tome, the 272-page book spotlights Slonem’s sharp eye for detail and his love of the natural world. “Butterflies” also challenges readers to consider the butterfly’s significance at a time when many species are threatened due to climate change. Available at Garden District Book Shop, gardendistrictbookshop.com

Custom Design

Owner, general contractor and project manager at Emerald Grey Custom Homes, Troyel Ross, has a passion for building beautiful homes. With more than 20 years in the building industry, Ross focuses on custom homes that each have their own design aesthetic. “I love the idea of individuality, so I like to take that approach with my builds and designs,” he says. “Our dedication to ensuring that each build has its own unique design and character is what sets us apart. We are constantly evolving and dedicated to understanding our customer’s needs.” In 2022, Ross designed and built seven homes (five on the Westbank and two in the Ninth Ward). facebook.com/customhomesneworleans

NOMA Welcomes Decorative Arts Trust Curatorial Fellow

The New Orleans Museum of Art has welcomed Laura Ochoa Rincon as the Decorative Arts Trust Curatorial Fellow. The two-year position is funded by a significant grant from the Decorative Arts Trust to support an emerging curator working with NOMA’s esteemed decorative arts and growing design collection. Ochoa Rincon comes to NOMA following extensive internship experiences at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, the White House Historical Association and the New-York Historical Society. Under the leadership of and in collaboration with NOMA’s RosaMary Curator for Decorative Arts and Design, Mel Buchanan, Ochoa Rincon will help develop an exhibition and collection catalogue for NOMA’s world glass holdings. She also will work to expand the museum’s permanent collection, develop interpretive research, engage community input, develop museum exhibitions and create digital interpretations of the collection through NOMA’s ongoing partnership with Google Arts & Culture. noma.org

Multifamily Redevelopment

Locally based commercial brokerage, property management and development firm Urban Properties Real Estate has completed a renovation of the Studio Arms Apartments. The three-story multifamily property is located at 261 Jules Ave. off Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Health System’s main campus. It features 37 one- and two-bedroom apartment units with modern amenities in an area that lacks updated options. Studio Arms Apartments is the first multifamily property in Urban Properties’ real estate portfolio. CICADA was the architect on the project; Reeves Construction Group was the contractor; and Urban Properties was the project manager for the entire renovation process. studioarms.com