NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Casting for “Kinky Boots,” “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum,” and “Spongebob Squarepants the Musical” with directors Donald Jones, Jr, Gary Rucker and Ricky Graham will be conducted at Rivertown Theaters.

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, 10:00 a.m. – Dance call for both movers and dancers, with a call for dancers included. Tap call will follow immediately after.

12:00 p.m. – vocal slots begin, sign up here: www.RivertownTheaters.com

Please prepare 16-32 bars of a musical theatre style song, pop song for those interested in Kinky Boots. If auditioning for a specific role, you may sing that character’s song from the show.Bring your sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided.

Sunday, June 26, 12:00 p.m. – vocal slots begin, sign up here: www.RivertownTheaters.com​ YOU MUST FILL OUT THIS AUDITION FORM BEFORE ARRIVING: https://forms.gle/q5Cdoxx7bhE4to9x6

In person auditions are preferred and ideal. However VIDEO SUBMISSIONS are welcome. You can upload a video audition or share your audition link through the audition form above.

Roles for non-singing males are available. If interested, please submit a resume to the Info@RivertownTheaters.com and you will be contacted to read at a later date.​ Perusal scripts are available upon request.