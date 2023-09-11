Riverwalk Outlets To Host Job Fair

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Riverwalk Outlets will host a job fair in the Food Court area featuring several of their retailers and other local businesses in the neighboring downtown district. Positions range from part-time, full-time and management.

“We are excited to welcome candidates to apply for dynamic and rewarding opportunities with many of our 75 retailers,” said Yvette Gremillion-Watkins, general manager at Riverwalk Outlets. “At Riverwalk Outlets we understand that an excellent retail experience first begins with wonderful team members. Come join our team!”

Participating businesses include: Lids Locker Room, Tommy Hilfiger, Copper Bamboo, Louisiana Tax Fee, Hilton Riverside, New Orleans Police Department and more.

All job fair attendees will receive parking validation. This parking validation offer is limited to one per guest, and current team members are not eligible.

For more information about the job fair and parking validation visit riverwalkneworleans.com/events.

Riverwalk Outlets is also currently offering free parking when you spend $100 at any combination of Riverwalk’s retailers. Shoppers must bring their same-day receipts to the security office on Level A or the Management Office on Level B. This promotion is only valid for the Hilton-owned “Whale” lot and available for a limited time.