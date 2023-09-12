Subscribe
Community

Ronald McDonald Charities Hosts Patron Par-tee

September 12, 2023
Ronald McDonald
Photo provided by Ronald McDonald Charities

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana (RMHC-SLA) will host their inaugural Fore the Families Patron Par•tee on Monday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Louisiana Children’s Museum located in New Orleans City Park. 

This exclusive cocktail party will feature libations, local fare from Dickie Brennan catering and a luxury excursions live auction.  

“With the opening of the new house on the campus of Children’s Hospital, to the opening of our first ever Ronald McDonald Family Room at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, we have a lot to celebrate in our 40th year,” said Grace McIntosh, executive director of RMHC-SLA. “We are thrilled to offer our patrons this opportunity to celebrate with us ahead of our 22nd Fore the Families Annual Golf Classic.”

Tickets start at $50 and are extremely limited. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

Proceeds from this inaugural event will support the families that stay with RMHC-SLA. 

McIntosh added, “In the last year we have also greatly increased our onsite programming and collaborative partnerships throughout the community. This includes an exciting new partnership with the Louisiana Children’s Museum that will be announced the night of the Fore the Families Patron Par•tee. This groundbreaking partnership will not only positively impact our out-of-town house guests, but also local New Orleans families.” 

Since RMHC-SLA’s founding in December 1983, they have served more than 20,000 families from Greater New Orleans and across the country. With the help of the local community, they help ease the financial and emotional burdens families face as they access critical care for their children. They are that home-away-from-home, offering free accommodations, volunteer-provided meals, transportation when needed, a food pantry and a support system like no other.

