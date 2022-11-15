NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Royal Sonesta New Orleans will celebrate the 2022 holiday season with the return of its annual “Royal Snownesta” theme. Located in the heart of the French Quarter at 300 Bourbon St., guests to the iconic hotel will enjoy festive décor showcased throughout the property, memorable feasts featuring chef-inspired seasonal menus, hand-crafted cocktails full of holiday cheer, and entertainment for all ages including the 3rd annual Santa’s Pajama Party.

HOLIDAY DÉCOR

Royal Snownesta launches on Thanksgiving weekend with the installation of holiday décor throughout The Royal Sonesta New Orleans’ expansive property. Guests and patrons will marvel at the classic touches including an arcade of Christmas trees displayed throughout the hotel’s elegant lobby, festive lighting that encompasses the property’s lush interior courtyard, and glittering seasonal adornments to illuminate the hotel’s exterior facades. Locals and visitors alike are invited to enjoy Royal Snownesta’s seasonal displays beginning Thanksgiving weekend and continuing through New Year’s Eve.

SEASONAL DINING AND LIBATIONS

Celebrate the season with culinary feasts that delight the palate at Restaurant R’evolution, located inside the hotel at 777 Bienville Street. Open on Thanksgiving Day, a curated brunch menu is served all day with seating available from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. The restaurant will also offer a chef-select full holiday menu throughout December for all to enjoy. For reservations, holiday party bookings, menus and more information on restaurant hours, please visit RevolutionNola.com.

For the first time ever, The Jazz Playhouse unveils its Christmas Bar featuring elaborate holiday decorations and a festive cocktail menu filled with holiday spirits. Guests can choose from traditional flavors like the Peppermintini and the Apple Cider Hot Toddy as well as classics with a seasonal twist like the St. Nick-arita and the Cold Brew Negroni. Offering holiday hours throughout December, The Jazz Playhouse Christmas Bar will be open Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m – 10:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon – 10:30 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT

Create lasting holiday memories for the entire family with the 3rd annual Santa’s Pajama Party at Restaurant R’evolution, held on select weekends throughout December. Children are invited to wear their favorite holiday pajamas and can visit with Santa while decorating holiday cookies as parents enjoy bottomless mimosas or mocktails and decadent delights from Restaurant R’evolution’s chef inspired menu. Purchase your tickets to Santa’s Pajama Party at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santas-pajama-party-at-restaurant-revolution-within-royal-snownesta-tickets-172819215927

The Jazz Playhouse adds a fun twist to the lineup of festivities, with Tease the Season Burlesque Ballroom shows on select Fridays in December. A modern spin on classic 1960’s Bourbon Street Burlesque Show with a holiday flare, the rotating cast of soloists from Trixie Minx Productions perform classic strip tease to live music, bringing quality Jazz & Burlesque back to its original home on Bourbon Street. Guests are invited to enjoy the show with accompanying holiday cocktails like the Toasted Pecan Old Fashioned, Jewel of the Mississippi and the Creole Cafe. For more information and to reserve Tease the Season tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trixie-minxs-tease-the-season-burlesque-ballroom-at-the-j[…]ocals-by-romy-kaye-tickets-83929363987?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

The holiday magic of both sights and sounds will continue when each weekday at noon beginning December 1 through December 16, New Orleans-area elementary and high school choirs will spread holiday cheer with musical performances, held directly inside the hotel’s main lobby. Performances will feature festive renditions of seasonal classics and are free for all to enjoy.

Celebrate the New Year by Funkin’ into 2023 with Big Sam’s Funky Nation at The Jazz Playhouse. Guests will enjoy complimentary cigars and a premium buffet plus a champagne toast at midnight. Reserve your tickets today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/funkin-into-2023-with-big-sam-presented-by-the-jazz-playhouse-tickets-414800006987?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

SPECIAL OFFERINGS

Take advantage of holiday savings and reserve an elegantly appointed room with Sonesta’s Papa Noel holiday package. Rates start at $159 per night and include complimentary overnight parking so you and your family can luxuriate in all Royal Snownesta has to offer. Book your room at our award-winning property today at Sonesta.com.

WHEN: Royal Snownesta launches on Thanksgiving weekend with the installation of holiday décor throughout The Royal Sonesta New Orleans’ expansive property and continues throughout December, culminating in the Funkin’ into 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration at The Jazz Playhouse.

WHERE: The Royal Sonesta New Orleans located at 300 Bourbon Street in the heart of the French Quarter and including on-site venues The Jazz Playhouse and Restaurant R’evolution.

WHY: The Royal Sonesta New Orleans invites guests to celebrate the holidays during its annual “Royal Snownesta” and enjoy festive décor showcased throughout the property, memorable feasts featuring chef-inspired seasonal menus, hand-crafted cocktails full of holiday cheer, and entertainment for all ages.