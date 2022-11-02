NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Running of the Santas, the annual holiday soiree of costumed revelers through the streets of the city’s Warehouse District, will return to spread holiday cheer in just 40 days on Saturday, December 10. This year’s “run” will send costumed Santas galivanting through the streets between the South Pole at Manning’s on Fulton Street to the North Pole at Generations Hall with live entertainment from Flow Tribe and Mannie Fresh and an extravagant costume contest with entrants from both the nice and naughty list.



Online registration is open now according to event organizers. General admission tickets are $30, but a limited number of general admission tickets are available at a 2-for-1 price of $30 while supplies last. VIP tickets which include open bar at Generations Hall are $75.



The city’s most raucous holiday tradition, listed as one of the “Top 50 events every New Orleanian should experience,” kicks off with holiday food and specialty drinks from 3 to 6 p.m. at the “South Pole” located at Manning’s, at 519 Fulton St. In a change from past years, this year’s largest holiday costume contest in New Orleans will take place at Manning’s at 4:30 p.m. Immediately following the costume contest, at 5:45 p.m., the crowd of Santas will run the five-block “Fun Run” to the “North Pole” located at Generations Hall (310 Andrew Higgins Dr.).



New Orleans’ most vibrant holiday tradition calls for “runners” from all over the Gulf Coast to don their most creative Christmas attire for a chance to win the treasured “Best Holiday Costume” award. Event organizers are expecting more than 3,000 costumed participants this year donned as Santa, Mrs. Claus, Ebenezer Scrooge, Rudolph, Jingle Bells, Jack Frost, Old Man Winter and much more. Last year’s “Running of the Santas” attracted thousands of revelers from across the Gulf Coast to the streets of downtown New Orleans to participate in the most unique and craziest Christmastime event.



The much-anticipated holiday costume contest with some of the most outlandish Christmastime outfits in town will take place this year at Manning’s at 4:30 p.m. and will be judged by local media celebrities. Prizes will be awarded for first and second places.



New details concerning the New Orleans “Running of the Santas” will be released via Facebook at facebook.com/runningsantas and on Twitter @RunningSantas.



A portion of the proceeds will benefit That Others May Live Foundation. The foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2002. The foundation provides scholarships, family counseling, and aid to surviving children of United States Air Force (USAF) Rescue Heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice during a rescue mission. The goal of the program is to ensure that every child of a fallen personnel recovery service member receives an opportunity for success.