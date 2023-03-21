NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Saint John is excited to announce its new spring menu items and an exciting champagne campaign with Mumm, Mumm’s the Word, featuring the most affordable Mumm prices in the French Quarter!

MUMM’s BRUNCH (available daily, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.):

Bottomless Mumm Mimosas: Choice of Mumm Napa Brut Prestige or Brut Rose for only $45.

G.H. Mumm by the Bottle for ONLY $75 (Over $40 difference in savings when you dine for brunch!!).

Saint John is also adding Bottomless Bloody Mary’s featuring Kettle One Vodka and Zatarains to the brunch menu ($25).

MUMM FOR DINNER:

Mumm Napa, Brut Prestige: $16/gl $62/bottle

Mumm Napa, Brut Rose: $16/gl $62/bottle

G.H. Mumm, Grand Cordon Brut $30/gl $118/bottle

AND NEW TO THE MENU: