NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Saint John is excited to announce its new spring menu items and an exciting champagne campaign with Mumm, Mumm’s the Word, featuring the most affordable Mumm prices in the French Quarter!
MUMM’s BRUNCH (available daily, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.):
- Bottomless Mumm Mimosas: Choice of Mumm Napa Brut Prestige or Brut Rose for only $45.
- G.H. Mumm by the Bottle for ONLY $75 (Over $40 difference in savings when you dine for brunch!!).
- Saint John is also adding Bottomless Bloody Mary’s featuring Kettle One Vodka and Zatarains to the brunch menu ($25).
MUMM FOR DINNER:
- Mumm Napa, Brut Prestige: $16/gl $62/bottle
- Mumm Napa, Brut Rose: $16/gl $62/bottle
- G.H. Mumm, Grand Cordon Brut $30/gl $118/bottle
AND NEW TO THE MENU:
- CRAWFISH BREAD & BEAKFAST (brunch): Louisiana Crawfish Tails, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Holy Trinity on Toasted Leidenheimer French Bread with Fried Eggs and Green Remoulade Sauce
- PORK CHOP YAKAMEIN: Double Cut Duroc Pork Chop, Creole Yakamein Broth, Hard Boiled Egg and Green Onions with Bucatini Pasta
- CHARGRILLED FILET: 8oz Creole Seasoned Black Angus Filet with Crispy Oysters, Oyster Dressing, Grilled Eggplant and Herbed Garlic Butter
- BROWN BUTTER SEARED SCALLOPS: U-10 Diver Scallops, Cracked Corn Grits, Broccoli Rabe with Nola Bordelaise, Hot Chili Oil and Toasted Herb Bread Crumbs
- RIVER ROAD CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE: Breaux Bridge Crawfish Tails in Melted Butter, Holy Trinity and Garlic with Brown Roux and Steamed Louisiana Popcorn Rice