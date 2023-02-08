NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Save the date for Ogden Museum’s 19th Annual O What a Night! Gala celebrating the art and artists of the American South while raising funds for the Museum and its educational mission.

The Patron Party event previewing the live auction artwork will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19, with the O What a Night! Gala to follow on Saturday, Oct. 21. Join to celebrate the 20th anniversary year and please stay tuned for the announcement of the 2023 honoree and co-chairs.

The Ogden would like to sincerely thank the returning O What a Night! Gala Sponsors, Benefactors, Patrons and participating artists for continuing to support this event, which is the Museum’s largest annual fundraiser.

For questions or more information about the O What a Night! Gala, please email owan@ogdenmuseum.org or call 504.539.9616.