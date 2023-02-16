NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Sazerac House was recognized as the top visitor attraction in the United States at the 2023 “Icons of Whisky” awards ceremony in Louisville, Kentucky on Feb. 9. The awards, which recognize excellence in the whisky industry across the United States, are presented by Whisky Magazine, the industry’s leading publication about whisky. Sazerac House won the “Visitor Attraction” category for its three-story interactive visitor experience featuring drink samples, cocktail classes, a Sazerac Rye distillery and a retail shop featuring spirits, gifts from local New Orleans makers and bar tools and glassware.

“Our talented team strives to deliver memorable experiences to all of our guests by telling the amazing stories of Sazerac Company, New Orleans, its unique cocktail culture, and the way our signature spirits have been central to the city’s history,” said Ed Bell, general manager of the Sazerac House. “To be recognized for our hard work is truly an honor. We will continue to expand our programming and offerings and aim to exceed the expectations of future guests!”

The Icons of Whisky Awards are put on by Whisky Magazine to recognize the people, places and products that complete the whole dynamic of the whisky industry.