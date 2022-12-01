Season’s Sparklings

When headed out to a festive fête, outfit your wrist in a Tiffany T T1 narrow diamond hinged bangle in 18k gold. A reinvention of a Tiffany icon, the round brilliant diamonds and timeless “T” motif make a divine duo. Available at select Tiffany & Co. locations, 504-434-6002, tiffany.com.

Let your lobes shimmer beneath the twinkle lights in a stunning pair of 18k white gold diamond earrings, set with 1.50 carats of baguette and round brilliant cut diamonds. Aucoin Hart Jewelers, 1525 Metairie Rd., 504-834-9999, aucoinhart.com.

A holiday engagement has a nice ring to it. Ensure a sparkling start to your next chapter with a modern yet classic square cut diamond ring. Adler’s, 722 Canal St., 504-523-5292; 2937 Veterans Bvd., Ste. B., 504-523-1952, adlersjewelry.com.

Keeping track of time for your many RSVPs is stylishly simple with a Constellation Co-Axial Master Chronometer diamond watch by Omega. The dial is made from natural green Aventurine stone with a matching color for the shimmering leather strap. Boudreaux’s Jewelers, 701 Metairie Rd., 504-831-2602, boudreauxjewelers.com.