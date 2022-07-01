When navigating senior care, every family will have a different approach to caring for their older loved ones. Health conditions along with the aging family member’s personal preference factor in deciding the right plan of care. Some seniors and their families may opt to age in place, receiving care from a carefully-matched professional within the comforts of their own home. Others, whether it be for additional health support, a desire to age with less responsibility or a preference to live amongst a community, will settle on independent or assisted living. Regardless, seniors and their families have a multitude of resources at their disposal, ensuring they choose the right care for their loved one’s needs.

Living Communities

Oak Park Village at Hammond

Oak Park Village at Hammond is a small, boutique-style assisted living and memory care community conveniently located in a quiet, country setting in Hammond. Situated among giant oak trees and beautiful landscaping, Oak Park Village’s enclosed courtyards are the perfect place to relax. Meanwhile, its large town square is a great place for socializing, grabbing a coffee, and meeting up with friends and family.

The Oak Park Village Life Enrichment Program boasts many activities and local outings that keep residents active and engaged. With daily spiritual, social, physical, and intellectual activities, the community curates its offerings based on the desires of each resident. The dining experience at Oak Park Village includes three from-scratch meals a day, plus snacks. Meals are served restaurant-style in the dining room from a variety of menus.

Meanwhile, iN2L’s content-driven engagement technology brings the joy of connection to the Oak Park Village community. This easy-to-use technology features immersive content experiences, including playing games, exercising, listening to music, making video calls, and more. To learn more or make an appointment, call 985-345-8787.

The Peristyle at Bucktown

Located at 1443 Seminole Avenue in the heart of Bucktown, the Peristyle at Bucktown is the newest of the Peristyle Homes located just one block from Lake Pontchartrain. Peristyle Residences offer Residential Assisted Living and Memory Care in the comfort of luxurious, intimate homes complete with private bedrooms. Peristyle Residences’ alternative approach to senior living is ideal for seniors who seek assistance with daily living activities in a more private setting than traditional assisted living communities can provide. Peristyle Residences prides themselves in providing the highest level of care, comfort and compassion to seniors, offering peace of mind for their loved ones.

The Peristyle at Bucktown is specifically designed and built for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and is now accepting priority reservations. Schedule a tour today at peristyleresidences.com or by calling 504-874-6873.

In-Home Care

Home Instead Senior Care

Seeing the signs of an aging parent who needs help can be overwhelming, but Home Instead Senior Care ensures caring for older loved ones isn’t a struggle. From help around the house to advanced Alzheimer’s care, Home Instead CAREGivers enhance the lives of aging adults and their families by working to help keep seniors safe at home. With sincere passion, CAREGivers are dedicated to helping make a difference in seniors’ lives.

A local franchise owned by New Orleans native Lisa Rabito, Home Instead offers the added benefit of staff who understand New Orleans’ culture. CAREGivers provide non-medical support services like meal preparation, transportation, personal care, medication reminders, and more, while working in tandem when needed with healthcare providers and hospice. CAREGivers are available from 20 hours a week to 24 hours a day. Aging adults no longer in the home can request Home Instead services at the retirement community or nursing facility where they reside.

For more information, visit homeinstead.com/339 or call 504-455-4911.

Home Care Solutions

With current availability, locally owned Home Care Solutions specializes in compassionate in-home sitting services, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Care as well as Aging Life Care Management™ services to help your elderly loved ones extend their independence at home.

“Our mission is to help our clients age in place gracefully while maintaining as much independence as possible,” says Rachel Palmer, Business Development Coordinator. “Since COVID began, many families have been under additional pressure to provide care for an aging loved one. As many of them are also coping with massive changes to their own schedules and lives, we can step in and provide an extra arm of support that provides less risk of exposure than at a retirement community while allowing for continued connection with family.”

Caregivers are carefully matched to meet your loved one’s needs and personality, and their familiarity with local resources saves you time and often saves you money while their compassionate understanding of the aging process relieves you of unnecessary distress. For more information, call 504-828-0900 or visit homecareneworleans.com.