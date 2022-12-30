There are typically quite a few components involved in making sure older loved ones have everything they need to live comfortably. As growing older presents its unique health issues, enrolling in coverage that addresses every medical need and forming a roster of trusted healthcare professionals is essential. Gaging a loved one’s independence level, social needs and desire to stay in their home will greatly inform the process of finding the perfect senior living community or in-home care provider. The new year will bring many changes to New Orleans’ senior living and care industries, resulting in better resources and better options when planning the later stages of life. Explore these senior care resources to enter 2023 confidently.

Senior Living

The Carrollton New Orleans by Liberty Senior Living

Liberty Senior Living is proud to announce the development of a new senior living community located in the historic New Orleans landmark, The Carrollton. The storied Greek revival courthouse, designed by noted 19th-century architect Henry Howard and opened in 1855, is being meticulously renovated and expanded to provide luxury residences for assisted living and memory care services.

At The Carrollton, our personalized approach to assisted living and memory care will help residents to maintain independence while enjoying a worry-free lifestyle. Exceptional care, social opportunities, life-enrichment activities, along with nutritious culinary offerings are just a few of the many benefits of becoming a resident of The Carrollton.

Scheduled to open in early 2023, the community will truly be a masterpiece in both aesthetics and lifestyle — providing residents with a vibrant and active lifestyle and their loved ones with peace of mind. Schedule a visit today to experience all that The Carrollton will have to offer. To learn more, visit thecarrollton.com.

Lambeth House

Lambeth House, the region’s only Life Plan community located in Uptown New Orleans, offers Independent Living with Assisted Living and Nursing Care available onsite should the need for more support ever arise. But, it’s much more than a place to live; it’s an inspiring place to thrive, where you can trade the challenges of maintaining a house for a lifestyle that is more fulfilling — carefree, in the company of friends. Residents enjoy an astounding array of services and amenities that fill each day with choice and possibility. After all, you’ll always want to laugh, learn, contribute and celebrate, and Lambeth House offers a community where you can do just that.

At Lambeth House, you can attend musical events, join in a history discussion group, or nurture your mind and body with an exercise program designed just for you. Residents also enjoy fantastic cuisine prepared by the community’s Executive Chef, Jacques Saleun, and are able to take in breathtaking views over Audubon Park and the Mississippi River. It’s life, well lived.

For more information, visit lambethhouse.com or call 504-865-1960.

SummerHouse Vista Shores

SummerHouse Vista Shores is a luxury assisted living and memory care community built on the site of the legendary Vista Shores Country Club overlooking the historic Bayou St. John. This state-of-the-art assisted living and memory care community provides exceptional, highly personalized care to seniors in a therapeutic environment that honors the dignity and individuality of each resident. SummerHouse Vista Shores offers a unique blend of excellent care, lifestyle activities, amenities and personalized service, delivering a senior living experience like no other. The award-winning community offers private tours daily and welcomes new residents.

Courtney Bartholomew, Executive Director, oversees all community operations to ensure the highest quality of care for residents, and has over 19 years of experience in the senior care industry and is a Dementia Capable Care Trainer.

Residents enjoy chef-prepared meals, coffee and cocktails in the lounge, and beautiful sunsets on the wraparound porch as well as social and cultural activities, health and fitness classes, weekly housekeeping, laundry and transportation. To learn more about SummerHouse Vista Shores, browse floor plans and pricing, visit summerhouseseniorliving.com or call 504-308-1243.

The Laurel Senior Living

Coming in early 2023, The Laurel Senior Living is making its mission to let the good times live on. Located in a beautifully renovated property Uptown on Magazine Street, The Laurel will welcome 95 residents to its robust independent living, assisted living, and New Orleans’ only all-female Memory Care. With over 15 years of experience in the senior living industry, owner and operator Stuart Coleman believes that “every senior has the right to a quality of life that allows them to thrive and find joy and purpose every day.”

Residents will enjoy lush grounds, including a 3-story, sunlit atrium, restaurant-style dining, 24-hour nursing care, customized wellness & fitness programs, complimentary housekeeping services and transportation, a beauty salon, therapy rooms, sensory dens, and a secure courtyard with walking path, putting green and resident gardening areas.

To learn more about The Laurel Senior Living, take a virtual tour, or inquire about priority reservations, visit laurelnola.com.

The Peristyle at Bucktown

Located at 1443 Seminole Avenue in the heart of Bucktown, the Peristyle at Bucktown is the newest of the Peristyle Homes located just one block from Lake Pontchartrain. Peristyle Residences offer Residential Assisted Living and Memory Care in the comfort of luxurious, intimate homes complete with private bedrooms. At The Peristyle at Bucktown, the best of both worlds is at your fingertips. The Peristyle at Bucktown offers senior care services in a true residence that larger assisted living communities can emulate, but never truly compare. Peristyle Residences prides themselves in providing the highest level of care, comfort and compassion to seniors, offering peace of mind to their loved ones.

The Peristyle at Bucktown is specifically designed and built for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and is now accepting priority reservations. Schedule a tour today at peristyleresidences.com or by calling 504-285-5188.

Home Care

Dependable In-Home Care

Aging in the home has always been the preferred choice for the elderly. However, many families experienced difficulties finding qualified caregivers during the pandemic due to the shortages of caregivers, unvaccinated caregivers or fear of exposure to Covid. Now these are mostly issues of the past. Dependable is fully staffed and ready to help find the caregiver you need, at times even with one day’s notice. Having helped thousands of families over the past 50 years, Dependable In-Home has earned its reputation as the go-to place to find home care. It is the only nationally accredited caregiver registry in the region.

Thousands of families have accessed our pool of highly vetted professional caregivers who can provide the help you need to care for your loved one at home. They can provide basic supervision, companionship, help with daily activities, meal preparation, transportation plus assistance in many other areas of home care.

Call Dependable today at 504-486-5044 to access the company’s vetted pool of over 100 experienced caregivers or visit dependablecare.net.

Medical Coverage

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (BCBSLA) is committed to helping families find health plan coverage that is the best fit for their needs. Healthcare.gov enrollment runs through Jan. 15. Thanks to recent federal changes, more people qualify for tax credits to help them pay for individual health plans. If you’ve been paying a lot to cover a spouse or dependents on an employer health plan, you might have more affordable choices on Healthcare.gov. Create an account and see what’s available to you.

Need help reviewing your plan options? You can work with a licensed, experienced agent at no cost. Connect with one by visiting GetPlanOptions.com or calling 1-844-GET-BLUE (1-844-438-2583). There is no obligation to buy because you speak to an agent. Visit StraightTalkLA.com or connect with us on social media @BCBSLA to get more enrollment tips.

For more information on BCBSLA, visit bcbsla.com or call 1-800-495-2583.