Retirement marks the beginning of a new life stage with less stress and more opportunities. Opportunities which can lead to newfound friendships and personalized care. For those seeking out new opportunities, take the time to evaluate senior living and accessible healthcare options to make the transition of retirement easier. Entering a new life stage can be thrilling and blissful, all at once, with the help of New Orleans’ senior care providers.

St. Margret’s Family of Care

Currently known by several name locations, St. Margaret’s embodies the mission of its Catholic founders: to inspire, serve, and nurture the body, mind, and spirit of its community’s elders. St. Margaret’s strength lies with its staff, who treats each resident with dignity, privacy, and the utmost care. Staff see each resident as a part of their own family.

Known as one of the oldest senior care providers in New Orleans, St. Margaret’s, a trusted community of exceptional caregivers, plans to rebrand to St. Margret’s Family of Care, this April, and continue its long-standing legacy. While the name of several of its facilities and services are changing, families can expect the same devotion and dependability from the same, familial staff. St. Margaret’s Family of Care facilities will still be a place families can trust their loved ones to feel treasured and supported through personalized healthcare.

To learn more, visit its brand-new website at stmmercy.org.

Poydras Home

Opening next month, Poydras Home Reimagined is Louisiana’s first Green House® Project community—this revolutionary care approach is focused on the fundamental principle that each resident is the central decision maker in their daily life. Poydras Home constructed two new buildings of five Nursing Care homes and one Assisted Living Memory Care home. The Green House model groups a smaller number of residents sharing each house led by dedicated Care Partners specially trained to make each day personally meaningful.

Homes feature open floor plans and access to Poydras Home’s ample green spaces. Poydras Home’s Historic House will be transformed next into a Center for Healthy Living to benefit all residents with yoga, a therapy gym, a library, meditative space and more. Poydras Home worked with Eskew Dumez Ripple architects to ensure the structural changes were adaptive while still rooted in aesthetic traditions.

For more information on Poydras Home’s services, visit poydrashome.com.

Home Care Solutions

Home Care Solutions is a locally owned and operated company specializing in compassionate in-home sitting services, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Care as well as Aging Life Care Management TM service to help elderly loved ones extend their independence at home.

“Our mission is to help our clients age in place gracefully while maintaining as much independence as possible,” says Rachel Palmer, Business Development Coordinator. “In spite of current staffing shortages affecting the healthcare industry, we remain well-equipped with a dedicated team of highly trained caregivers who collaborate closely with families to provide them peace of mind.”

Caregivers are carefully matched to meet your loved one’s needs and personality, and their familiarity with local resources saves you time and often saves you money while their compassionate understanding of the aging process relieves you of unnecessary distress.

For more information, call 504-828-0900 or visit homecareneworleans.com.

Lambeth House

Nestled in the heart of Uptown New Orleans, with majestic views of the Mississippi River and Audubon Park, is Lambeth House, the Southshore’s only Life Plan community. Established in 1998, Lambeth House is neither new to the uniqueness of New Orleans nor to offering the best amenities a retirement community can offer. Active seniors enjoy elegant Independent Living residences with the assurance that Assisted Living and Nursing Care are available onsite should the need for more support ever arise.

It’s more than just a place to live; it’s an inspiring place to thrive where you can trade the challenges of house maintenance for a lifestyle that is more fulfilling and carefree, all in the company of friends. Residents enjoy an astounding array of services and amenities that fill each day with choice and possibility.

At Lambeth House, you can attend musical events, join in a history discussion group, or nurture your mind and body with an exercise program designed just for you. Residents also enjoy fantastic cuisine prepared by the community’s classically trained, French Executive Chef, Jacques Saleun. It’s life, well lived.

For more information, visit lambethhouse.com or call 504-865-1960.

Dependable In-Home Care

Does your loved one seek home comfort as their preferred choice? Many seniors thrive and enjoy the ease of living in the homes they built and raised their families in over the years, as they get older. However, some families struggle with finding qualified, passionate caregivers with that special touch to help with this peace of mind.

Dependable In-Home Care is a nationally accredited registry for trained, professional caregivers. Having helped thousands of families over the past 50 years, Dependable In-Home Care has earned a reputation as the go-to service provider for home comfort assistance in New Orleans. Its pool of highly vetted professionals can provide your family with the much-needed reassurance and care you are looking for with in-home comfort. Caregivers will provide basic supervision, loving companionship, daily assistance with household activities, meal preparation, and needed transportation for your loved one.

For more information, call 504-486-5044 or visit dependablecare.net

The Carrollton New Orleans

The Carrollton New Orleans, an assisted living and memory care facility, is proud to announce the opening of its doors to senior citizens of New Orleans. The storied Greek revival courthouse, designed by noted 19th-century architect Henry Howard and opened in 1855, has been renovated and expanded to serve the senior population of New Orleans. The Carrollton community will help residents maintain independence, while enjoying a worry-free lifestyle. Exceptional care, social opportunities, and life-enrichment and wellness activities are just a few of the many benefits of calling The Carrollton “home”.

The community features studio and one-bedroom apartments, restaurant-style dining with chef-inspired menus, a variety of amenity spaces, and The Carrollton Collection, a selection of art from local artists celebrating the history of New Orleans. The Carrollton is a masterpiece in both aesthetics and lifestyle – providing a vibrant lifestyle for residents and peace of mind for loved ones.

Schedule a visit and learn more by visiting TheCarrollton.com.