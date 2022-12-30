Across the nation, the senior living industry is growing at an impressive rate and Greater New Orleans is no exception. As every member of the Baby Boomer generation will soon reach the age of 65, the need for and quality of senior living options is increasing. With constant advancements in senior living facilities’ healthcare offerings, increased emphasis placed on aesthetics and comfort, and a wider range of amenities and programming, choosing the right senior living community for yourself or a loved one is no small task. As you enter the next stage of your life or send a loved one into theirs, consult this list of the top senior living options.

Lambeth House

Lambeth House, the region’s only Life Plan community located in Uptown New Orleans, offers Independent Living with Assisted Living and Nursing Care available onsite should the need for more support ever arise. But, it’s much more than a place to live; it’s an inspiring place to thrive, where you can trade the challenges of maintaining a house for a lifestyle that is more fulfilling — carefree, in the company of friends. Residents enjoy an astounding array of services and amenities that fill each day with choice and possibility. After all, you’ll always want to laugh, learn, contribute and celebrate, and Lambeth House offers a community where you can do just that.

At Lambeth House, you can attend musical events, join in a history discussion group, or nurture your mind and body with an exercise program designed just for you. Residents also enjoy fantastic cuisine prepared by the community’s Executive Chef, Jacques Saleun, and are able to take in breathtaking views over Audubon Park and the Mississippi River. It’s life, well lived.

For more information, visit lambethhouse.com or call 504-865-1960.

The Carrollton New Orleans by Liberty Senior Living

Liberty Senior Living is proud to announce the development of a new senior living community located in the historic New Orleans landmark, The Carrollton. The storied Greek revival courthouse, designed by noted 19th-century architect Henry Howard and opened in 1855, is being meticulously renovated and expanded to provide luxury residences for assisted living and memory care services.

At The Carrollton, our personalized approach to assisted living and memory care will help residents to maintain independence while enjoying a worry-free lifestyle. Exceptional care, social opportunities, life-enrichment activities, along with nutritious culinary offerings are just a few of the many benefits of becoming a resident of The Carrollton.

Scheduled to open in early 2023, the community will truly be a masterpiece in both aesthetics and lifestyle — providing residents with a vibrant and active lifestyle and their loved ones with peace of mind. Schedule a visit today to experience all that The Carrollton will have to offer. To learn more, visit thecarrollton.com.

The Peristyle at Bucktown

Located at 1443 Seminole Avenue in the heart of Bucktown, the Peristyle at Bucktown is the newest of the Peristyle Homes located just one block from Lake Pontchartrain. Peristyle Residences offer Residential Assisted Living and Memory Care in the comfort of luxurious, intimate homes complete with private bedrooms. At The Peristyle at Bucktown, the best of both worlds is at your fingertips. The Peristyle at Bucktown offers senior care services in a true residence that larger assisted living communities can emulate, but never truly compare. Peristyle Residences prides themselves in providing the highest level of care, comfort and compassion to seniors, offering peace of mind to their loved ones.

The Peristyle at Bucktown is specifically designed and built for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and is now accepting priority reservations. Schedule a tour today at peristyleresidences.com or by calling 504-285-5188.

The Laurel Senior Living

Coming in early 2023, The Laurel Senior Living is making its mission to let the good times live on. Located in a beautifully renovated property Uptown on Magazine Street, The Laurel will welcome 95 residents to its robust independent living, assisted living, and New Orleans’ only all-female Memory Care. With over 15 years of experience in the senior living industry, owner and operator Stuart Coleman believes that “every senior has the right to a quality of life that allows them to thrive and find joy and purpose every day.”

Residents will enjoy lush grounds, including a 3-story, sunlit atrium, restaurant-style dining, 24-hour nursing care, customized wellness & fitness programs, complimentary housekeeping services and transportation, a beauty salon, therapy rooms, sensory dens, and a secure courtyard with walking path, putting green and resident gardening areas.

To learn more about The Laurel Senior Living, take a virtual tour, or inquire about priority reservations, visit laurelnola.com.

Christwood

Christwood is known as the Northshore’s premier Life Plan Community. Independent living residents enjoy a concierge lifestyle on the grounds of a 117-acre campus with convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment and medical services. Their Assisted Living is a Level 4 Adult Residential Care provider, a unique designation that provides a licensed nurse on site for 24 hours a day and higher than required staffing levels.

Christwood has served the Gulf Coast and surrounding area with consistent standard-setting personalized care. Most recently, Christwood has opened up assisted living, skilled nursing and cognitive memory care for non-residents on a limited basis. Christwood Companion Services brings non-medical home care services to Christwood residents and adults 55+ in the greater Northshore Community in the comfort of their own homes.

The Community Center, a 25,000-square foot fitness center featuring a heated indoor pool, full gym, spa and indoor pickleball court, is also open to the greater Northshore community age 55+.

A new service now available to the greater community is At Your Service by Christwood, offering companion services to non-Christwood residents. To learn more, call 985-898-0515 or visit christwoodrc.com.