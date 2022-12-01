Shakespeare Festival at Tulane Opening Night Party

A Shakespeare Festival first! The 29th season of the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane is dedicated to the memory of Max Nathan. Max served on the Festival’s Advisory Board for many years and acted as chair during the crucial years after Hurricane Katrina. His daughter Kathryn, who now sits on the advisory board, attended the presentation as a family representative.

A heartfelt thanks was given to Clare Moncrief who, after 23 wonderful years, retired as managing director of the festival. Without Clare, the Shakespeare Festival would not exist. Her countless hours behind the scenes have made the Shakespeare Festival what it is today.

The mission of the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane is to produce professional classical theatre with a primary focus upon the works of William Shakespeare. Its commitment is to utilize local, national, and international talent to create dynamic, visceral, text-based performances celebrating Shakespeare’s brilliant insight into the human condition.

The production of Henry IV, Part 1, was performed in Tulane’s Lupin Theatre. The Opening Night Party occurred immediately after the performance.

Feeding the crowd was Black Pearl Catering Several savory bites included praline popcorn, hard salami, grilled mushroom cheesecake, watermelon and a selection of cheeses. Complementing this feast was champagne, white and red wine.

Capt. Robert Phillips, Kathryn Leigh Nathan, Juan Barona

Shelley Johnson, Silas Cooper

Burton Tedesco, Monica R. Harris, Graham Burk

Martin Sachs, Cassie Worley, Mike Harkins

James Cahn, Haydee Dennard

Kris LaMorte, Brittany Williams, Matthew Raetz