Shop Local for Stocking Stuffers

Holiday stockings stuffers need not be a mere afterthought. On the contrary, they are a marvelous way to gift something small and meaningful – like stationary, jewelry, gift cards, or silly, often useful things that folks rarely buy for themselves. Stocking stuffers are also a great way to support local shops. It’s inevitable we’ll end up shopping in big box stores like Target or Best Buy for select larger purchases, but be sure to show some love to locally owned shops with your remaining budget. Streets like Magazine, Maple, Oak, Metairie Road and Harrison Avenue host upwards of 100 shops with fabulous stocking gifts for well under $30. Perennial favorite spots like Home Malone, Estella’s, Little Miss Muffin, Sparkle and Swag, Vintage Green Review, Judy (the list goes on) always come through for unique gifts at varying price points. Here’s my list of small local gift ideas (by category) that will knock your socks (and stockings) off!

Self-Care

Bamboo Body Brush, Judy at the Rink

Face Serum Duo, Oxalis Apothecary

Yerba Santa Smudge Stick, Breathe Enlight Apothecary

Hinoki Soap Bar, Sunday Shop

Multitasking

Book Flask, Bibelot Bagatelle

Engravable Pocket Knife, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

4 Event Timer, Coutelier Nola

Barette Multitasker, Bibelot Bagatelle

Kitchen Fare

Rechargeable Electric Frother, Vibrant Market

Wood Wax, Nola Boards

Beethoven Kitchen Timer, Bibelot Bagatelle

Herb Stripper, Nola Boards

Kid’s Corner

Wish Paper, Pied Nu

Fortune Cookie Bath Bomb, Phina Shop

Alligator Chopsticks, Magic Box Toys

Custom Cookie Cutter, Bibelot Bagatelle

Even More Ideas:

Storyville Gator Cards, Alexa Pulitzer

Cold/Flu Bath Soak, Madonna Lily

Mary Me Cups, Judy at the Rink

Mac Lipstick Set, Macy’s

Events Picks this Week:

Thursday, Dec. 1 (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.): Bopp Dermatology Broadband Light (BBL) demo and 3 for 1 purchase deal

Thursday, Dec. 1 (12 p.m. – 8 p.m.): Eye Wares Cocktail Party and Trunk Show featuring Gucci, Krewe and more (Magazine Street location)

Thursday, Dec. 1 (4-8 p.m.): Holiday Pop Up featuring Epiphany, Horn & Hide, Shay Fox Jewelry and Katy My Lady (DM @shoptalknola for exact location)

Saturday, Dec. 3 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.): Mcgehee School Holiday Boutique (featuring local brands @standardtopiary, @eljfinefinishes, @freedom.apothecary, @orientexpressed, @poetmotors, @kategracebauer @Elysianbyem @hilltopshoppe, @ellabartlow and more!

Saturday, Dec. 3 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.): Freret Market hosts its monthly market featuring local vendors like Voyage and Crescent City Pots to name a few!

Saturday, Dec. 3 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.): Holiday Art Market at a private residence, #2917 Esplanade Avenue, featuring designs by @depetra @saintclaude @heleneflorencenola @alexapulitzer

Saturday, Dec. 3 (12-5 p.m.): Magazine Street Association presents Merriment on Magazine – a solid lineup of Magazine Street vendors offering deals and treats!