Shop Local for Stocking Stuffers

Holiday stockings stuffers need not be a mere afterthought. On the contrary, they are a marvelous way to gift something small and meaningful – like stationary, jewelry, gift cards, or silly, often useful things that folks rarely buy for themselves. Stocking stuffers are also a great way to support local shops. It’s inevitable we’ll end up shopping in big box stores like Target or Best Buy for select larger purchases, but be sure to show some love to locally owned shops with your remaining budget. Streets like Magazine, Maple, Oak, Metairie Road and Harrison Avenue host upwards of 100 shops with fabulous stocking gifts for well under $30. Perennial favorite spots like Home Malone, Estella’s, Little Miss Muffin, Sparkle and Swag, Vintage Green Review, Judy (the list goes on) always come through for unique gifts at varying price points. Here’s my list of small local gift ideas (by category) that will knock your socks (and stockings) off!
Self-Care
Bamboo Body Brush, Judy at the Rink
Face Serum Duo, Oxalis Apothecary
Yerba Santa Smudge Stick, Breathe Enlight Apothecary
Hinoki Soap Bar, Sunday Shop
Multitasking
Book Flask, Bibelot Bagatelle
Engravable Pocket Knife, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry
4 Event Timer, Coutelier Nola
Barette Multitasker, Bibelot Bagatelle
Kitchen Fare
Rechargeable Electric Frother, Vibrant Market
Wood Wax, Nola Boards
Beethoven Kitchen Timer, Bibelot Bagatelle
Herb Stripper, Nola Boards
Kid’s Corner
Wish Paper, Pied Nu
Fortune Cookie Bath Bomb, Phina Shop
Alligator Chopsticks, Magic Box Toys
Custom Cookie Cutter, Bibelot Bagatelle
Even More Ideas:
Storyville Gator Cards, Alexa Pulitzer
Cold/Flu Bath Soak, Madonna Lily
Mary Me Cups, Judy at the Rink
Mac Lipstick Set, Macy’s
Events Picks this Week:
Thursday, Dec. 1 (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.): Bopp Dermatology Broadband Light (BBL) demo and 3 for 1 purchase deal
Thursday, Dec. 1 (12 p.m. – 8 p.m.): Eye Wares Cocktail Party and Trunk Show featuring Gucci, Krewe and more (Magazine Street location)
Thursday, Dec. 1 (4-8 p.m.): Holiday Pop Up featuring Epiphany, Horn & Hide, Shay Fox Jewelry and Katy My Lady (DM @shoptalknola for exact location)
Saturday, Dec. 3 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.): Mcgehee School Holiday Boutique (featuring local brands @standardtopiary, @eljfinefinishes, @freedom.apothecary, @orientexpressed, @poetmotors, @kategracebauer @Elysianbyem @hilltopshoppe, @ellabartlow and more!
Saturday, Dec. 3 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.): Freret Market hosts its monthly market featuring local vendors like Voyage and Crescent City Pots to name a few!
Saturday, Dec. 3 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.): Holiday Art Market at a private residence, #2917 Esplanade Avenue, featuring designs by @depetra @saintclaude @heleneflorencenola @alexapulitzer
Saturday, Dec. 3 (12-5 p.m.): Magazine Street Association presents Merriment on Magazine – a solid lineup of Magazine Street vendors offering deals and treats!