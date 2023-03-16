NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 10th Annual Shorty Fest Presented by Acura is set to take place May 1, brought to fans by The Trombone Shorty Foundation in partnership with the Tip-it Foundation and Gia Maione Prima Foundation. Headlined by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, this year’s musical lineup features performances by Galactic feat. Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Tank and the Bangas, “The Havana Funk Experience” and students from the Trombone Shorty Academy.

Tickets to the event will go on sale this Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. CST at www.tipitinas.com. Proceeds benefit the Trombone Shorty Foundation and its commitment to helping empower and educate future generations of musicians through instruction, mentorship and performance. Shorty Fest Presented by Acura takes place at Tipitina’s (501 Napoleon Ave.) at 8:00 p.m. (doors 7:00 p.m.) on Monday, May 1.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 10-year Anniversary of our flagship fundraising event, Shorty Fest, with friends and supporters of the Trombone Shorty Foundation,” says Founding Executive Director Bill Taylor. “This yearly celebration allows us to continue our work passing on the city’s musical heritage to the next generation.”

In 2016, Acura joined forces with the Trombone Shorty Foundation as Official Automotive Partner and presenting partner of Shorty Fest, the Foundation’s largest fundraising event. With an additional grant contribution from American Honda announced today, Acura’s support of the Trombone Shorty Foundation tops $100,000 in 2023. The new contribution will support the Trombone Shorty Academy, enhancing mobility by providing free transportation to all students enrolled in the program.

“Acura is proud of our longstanding and growing support of Trombone Shorty himself – Tipitina Walk of Fame inductee Troy Andrews – and the Trombone Shorty Foundation that is empowering the young musicians of New Orleans to become the next generation of successful jazz artists,” said Meliza Humphrey, senior manager of Acura Marketing. “Ten years of Shorty Fest is an incredible accomplishment, as is the positive influence it continues to have on NOLA music culture.”

Tipitina’s will hold its traditional Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony during the 2023 Shorty Fest outdoor block party – this year honoring Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews – a distinction given to musicians who have earned their place in New Orleans’ revered music history. Tipitina’s Walk of Fame recipients are recognized as cultural icons in the New Orleans community and have provided countless moments of inspiration to rising young musicians and performers. Past Walk of Fame honorees have included Fats Domino, Dr. John and The Neville Brothers.

“It’s hard to believe that this is our 10th Annual Shorty Fest,” said Founder Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews. “I am so proud to see how far we’ve come, and how many students’ lives we’ve impacted. As for getting a spot on Tipitina’s Walk of Fame… I am extremely honored to have a place among so many music legends who came before me. I hope to continue to play it forward, so I can watch the next generation of New Orleans musicians showcase their talent to the world!”

In addition to the indoor celebration, Shorty Fest Presented by Acura will include a free outdoor “Cultural Block Party” featuring performances by local brass bands, high school marching bands and Mardi Gras Indians, food trucks, a family friendly kids’ area, plus a silent auction and VIP access tent on the neutral ground. More details on this to come.

“Our partnership with the Trombone Shorty Foundation in supporting this year’s Shorty Fest has been valuable in providing music education and outreach initiatives,” states Anthony J. Sylvester, Trustee to the Gia Maione Prima Foundation. “Our joint endeavors confirm our shared passion to provide opportunities for future generations of New Orleans musicians.”

For additional information on Shorty Fest 2023 Presented by Acura and the Trombone Shorty Foundation, please visit www.tipitinas.com and www.tromboneshortyfoundation.org. A special thank you to our Presenting Sponsor Acura for their continued support of our event. We need your support to help keep music education alive in New Orleans! To donate, visit our website at www.tromboneshortyfoundation.org or text “give” to 504-509-5010.

WHAT: 10th Annual Shorty Fest 2021 Presented by Acura and brought to fans by Trombone Shorty

Foundation, Tip-it Foundation and the Gia Maione Prima Foundation

WHEN: Monday, May 1

Outdoor events 5 p.m., Doors at 7 p.m., Music starts 8 p.m. indoors

WHERE: Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans LA

TICKETS: Tickets on sale Friday, February 28, 10 am CST at www.tipitinas.com

GA Tickets: $100

VIP Tickets: $300 (Includes second floor indoor access at Tipitina’s with open bar and VIP viewing access on second floor during event).