Show Me Something, Mister!

The parade, the marching bands, the lights, costumes and Krewe of Muses shoes — it’s Carnival time in New Orleans. If not already excited, it is also a great time to check out these exhibitions focusing on what is probably the city’s favorite time of year.

Vue Orleans Observatory

Not only do visitors have great views of the city and the Mississippi River — Vue is located at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans — there are also the colorful beaded and feathered Mardi Gras Indian suits, as well as second line and walking club items. Don’t forget to get a taste of Haydel’s King Cake at the Vue Orleans Cafe. 2 Canal St., Daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. vueorleans.com.

Louisiana State Museum

“Rex: The 150th Anniversary of the School of Design” at the Presbytere (Jackson Square) showcases this krewe founded in 1872, and includes costumes, Rex finery, queens’ gowns, jewelry, photographs and other historical ephemera, as well as a float built and installed in one of the galleries by the krewe’s float builder, Royal Artists. On view through Dec. 23, 2023. “Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball”: Make a day trip to the Capitol Park State Museum in Baton Rouge to see this exhibition about the krewe that has the party all of Washington D.C. wants to go to. Includes archival film footage of the ball. On view through Sept. 16, 2023. Louisianastatemuseum.org.

Treasure Hunt

How much are your antiques and family heirlooms worth? The answer awaits at WYES Antiques Showcase with New Orleans Auction Galleries, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the WYES Paulette and Frank Stewart Innovation Center for Educational Media (916 Navarre Ave). Eight experts will evaluate jewelry, silver, decorative arts, fine books, art, sculpture and small pieces of furniture. (Please go on website to find out what is not allowed.) People can bring two items, which have to be carried in by owner; only photographs are allowed for large items. There will also be three informative seminars held throughout the day. Pre-registration is a must! Go to antiquesshowcase.eventbrite.com or wyes.org/events.

Let’s Dance, Cajun Style

Time to put your dancing shoes on and get over to Tipitina’s on Feb. 5 for the Fais-Do-Do with Bruce Daigrepont’s Cajun Band. Back in 1986, Tip’s and Daigrepont teamed up to create their own fais-do-do tradition, this time in New Orleans on late Sunday afternoons. This party starts at 4:45 p.m. when doors open, with music — and lots of dancing — at 5:15 p.m. Alas, the party is only for ages 18 and up. Tipitinas.com.

Hot Rocks

After Mardi Gras, our bodies need some rejuvenation, so there is no better time than to go to Restorative Hot Stones Yoga with Charlotte Mabry, Feb. 26, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., at Swan River Yoga. The practice of using hot stones to improve health and relaxation has been round for thousands of years. In this class, hot Basalt stones will placed be along the spine, stomach, chest and palms of the hands. Space is limited, pre-registration is required. 2940 Canal St., swanriveryoga.com.

Classic Movies

Sometimes taking a small break in the Carnival madness is necessary, so why not go to the movies? Over at the Prytania Theatre, Rene Brunet’s Classic Movies series is showing North by Northwest, an Alfred Hitchcock movie starring Cary Grant and a wayward biplane, Feb. 1; The Red Shoes, a tale of love, jealousy and possibly murderous red ballet shoes, Feb. 5, 8; and Citizen Kane, an Orson Welles story of greed, ambition and Rosebud, Feb. 12, 15. All start at 10 a.m. 5339 Prytania St., theprytania.com.

Backstreet Cultural Museum

The museum “holds the world’s most comprehensive collection related to New Orleans’ African American community-based masking and processional traditions, including Mardi Gras Indians, jazz funerals, social aid and pleasure clubs, Baby Dolls and Skull and Bone gangs,” says its website. 1531 St. Philip St., Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. backstreetmuseum.org.