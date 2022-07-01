Simmons-Roser

When Katherine Kergosien Simmons’ mother met Austin Todd Roser at a local sushi place, she had that mother’s gut feeling. She told Austin that he must ask her daughter out because they would get along great. The next day, he asked Katherine for a date. They went to Cafe B, and though Austin was a little upset that that Katherine secretly paid for half of the meal, they soon knew that they were meant to be together.

Three years later, Katherine joined the Roser family for their vacation to the Bahamas. Little did she know that Austin had a surprise planned. As they walked on the beach before dinner, he proposed out of the blue! There were photographers hidden in the bushes to capture the moment she said yes. Unbeknownst to Katherine, the entire Simmons family knew about the proposal before she did and had flown down to the Bahamas to celebrate the big moment.

That celebration surrounded by loved ones continued at the couple’s rehearsal dinner, with traditional New Orleans food by Galatoire’s at their new event space, Galerie de Galatoire. The couple knew they wanted a classic New Orleans feel, yet something new at the same time. In keeping with the classic New Orleans feel, they chose to marry at the iconic St. Patrick’s Church on April 9, 2022.

After being pronounced husband and wife, the festivities continued at the Four Seasons, where the ballroom had been transformed into a springtime garden with lots of florals throughout, green vining on the windows, and two magnificent floral installations suspended from the ceiling. The light pastels with blue accents created a truly magical feeling. Everyone loved sipping expresso martinis while watching the newlyweds’ first dance to “Rhythm of Love” by the Plain White T’s, an upbeat, fun song that set a festive mood for the entire night. As the party continued, the band amped up and kept guests on the dance floor—fueled by late night friend chicken and biscuits that had everyone raving!

After the festivities ended, Katherine and Austin enjoyed a relaxing honeymoon. They spent two nights in Athens, Greece, then seven nights in Santorini. Katherine is a huge Mamma Mia fan and had been dreaming about a trip to Greece for years, and Austin, a history buff, wanted to explore Greece’s historical monuments and buildings, so it was the perfect choice for their first trip as husband and wife.

The couple recently moved to Dallas, where Austin works for Standard Mortgage and owns his own business as a political consultant, and Katherine is a preschool teacher, as well as being professionally trained as a chef with her own business, “Kitty’s Kitchen.”

Celebrant: Deacon Terry

Ceremony Music: St. Patrick’s organist, plus a trumpet player

Coordinator: Z Event Company

Florist: Kim Starr Wise Floral Events

Wedding Gown: Suzanne Perone custom design

Bridesmaid’s Dresses: Marchesa from Chatta Box

Groom’s & Groomsmen Attire: Perlis

Engagement Ring: Empire Antiques 1930s vintage setting

Bride’s Wedding Band: Emerald cut from Aucoin Hart

Groom’s Wedding Band: Austin’s grandfather’s wedding band

Invitation: Scriptura

Caterer: Four Seasons

Wedding Cake & Groom’s Cake: Four Seasons

Photographer: Candra George Photography

Videographer: BrideFilm

Hair & Makeup: H2o

Music: Blue Rhythm Band