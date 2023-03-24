NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Sing for Hope Pianos will take over the arts scene throughout the city of New Orleans, once again encouraging live music throughout the community. Debuting March 25, Sing for Hope will display 11 Sing for Hope Pianos painted by local New Orleans artists which will be unveiled at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Part of the global Sing for Hope Pianos initiative, these uniquely colorful piano artworks will be available for anyone and everyone to play, listen to, interact with, and enjoy through April 19. At the conclusion of their public residency, the Sing for Hope Pianos will be moved to permanent homes in schools and community-based organizations across the greater New Orleans area, where they will inspire lives for years to come.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Orleans for our second year in a big way debuting the 2023 Sing for Hope Pianos at the New Orleans Jazz Museum and bringing our global initiative to the local community and celebrating local artists,” said Monica Yunus, co-founder for Sing for Hope.

Adds Co-Founder Camille Zamora, “The Sing for Hope Pianos act as creative hotspots for our communities, sparking moments of impromptu harmony between strangers and bringing joy to people of all ages! And after their time on the street, the pianos go on to their permanent homes in local hospitals, community centers and schools.”

This year’s Sing for Hope Pianos will feature original artwork designed by New Orleans-based visual artists and will appear at iconic locations throughout the area: the Jazz Museum, Ogden Museum, Audubon Park, City Hall, City Park, Clouet Gardens, Ashe Cultural Arts, French Quarter Visitor’s Center, Royal Frenchman Hotel, The Brakeman Hotel and Royal Street Art Galleries.

“This year, we were overwhelmed with talented artists looking to participate in the program, and once again, excited to place these unique pianos within the community, so everyone can see them, play them and share the music we’re most known for here in New Orleans,” said Adam Lozoya, local New Orleans Sing for Hope Pianos Project Leader.

Added fellow Sing for Hope Pianos Project Leader and Creole Connection Founder, Kalli Padgett, “We’re thrilled to see this program continue to boost the careers of local artists of New Orleans. Here in Louisiana, it’s time to form our own modern twist on the ‘Art World’ out of the things that matter most. To me, that’s bringing people together through the power of art for experiences that educate, empower, and encourage all in building the future we want. Watching the effect the Sing for Hope Pianos program has had on the businesses, artists, and overall public has been exhilarating. We are so excited for this year’s round of magic!”

Sing for Hope Pianos began in New York City in 2010. Today, it is one of the world’s largest annually recurring public arts programs, with more than 600 one-of-a-kind piano artwork displays in public spaces spanning from The Bronx to Beirut, and from Aspen to Athens. After their public exhibition, the Sing for Hope Pianos will then be delivered to their “permanent homes” throughout New Orleans at locations like the Katrina National Memorial Foundation Museum, The Neiux Society, and Happyland Theater.

The March 25th unveiling event will offer a display of local New Orleans musical talent, including local New Orleans’ favorites Jon Cleary, Tom McDermott, “Dance Hour” Bettis and 3rd Degree Band, along with a “Piano on a Truck” performance, preparing fans for an exciting afternoon exploring the new 2023 Sing for Hope Piano fleet.

Each Sing for Hope Piano will feature local artists who have created their own unique “theme” for each instrument reflecting their artistic vision. Here are the 2023 Sing for Hope New Orleans Presenting Artists and the respective venues which will display their public exhibition: