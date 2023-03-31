Smoking Good

Devil Moon BBQ has opened on the ground floor of the Odeon Building in the CBD with executive chef Shannon Bingham. The restaurant focuses on the time-honored smokehouse traditions of south Louisiana. The menu includes specialities such as smoked boudin, tasso and chaurice, alongside Texas-style brisket and Carolina-style pulled pork. Locally inspired sides include butter beans and tasso; sauce piquante with smoked turkey and okra; and dirty rice with smoked brisket. Meanwhile, an adjoining sister concept, Brewery Saint X, offers an expansive taproom with plenty of beer selections. 1100 Girod St., 504-788-0093, devilmoonbbq.com

Sultry Seafood

Seaworthy, which is celebrating seven years, is now being helmed by James Whitehead, previously at Maison de la Luz and Bar Marilou. The cozy restaurant and bar also

is bringing back its late-night happy hour. 630 Carondelet St., 504-930-3071, seaworthynola.com

Lunch Date

Couvant, the French/Southern restaurant located within the Eliza Jane hotel, has reintroduced lunch service with a new menu. New dishes include butternut squash velouté, tuna tartare, grilled shrimp and Israeli couscous salad, croque madam and monsieur sandwiches and more. 315 Magazine St., 504-342-2316, couvant.com

Meet Me at Miss River

Miss River, led by James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya, is upping the ante during weekend brunch. In addition to featuring a live jazz trio every Saturday and Sunday, Miss River’s weekend brunch now includes a bloody Mary bar (with accoutrements like pickled quail eggs, raw oysters and praline bacon) and a new family-style menu. Starters include deviled eggs; Best Stop boudin; and pickled crab claws, while main dishes include buttermilk-fried chicken and biscuits; clay pot dirty rice with duck egg and liver pate; and steak and eggs. Add a table decor package through Sparkle and Swag (available when making reservations). 2 Canal St., 504-434-5701, missrivernola.com

Calling All Chefs

The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, which takes place June 27 at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles, is accepting applications (through May 15) from chefs interested in vying for the title of 2023 King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood. Entrants must be an executive chef for a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association. Visit Lake Charles also will be hosting a restaurant night with tastings from Lake Charles area restaurants. Tickets for the event also will include the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, and proceeds will benefit the Southwest Louisiana Technical College hospitality program. louisianaseafood.com

Northern Italian Fare

Gianna, named a James Beard Foundation Best New Restaurant finalist in 2019, is now open for lunch and dinner seven days per week with a special brunch menu on weekends. Chef de cuisine Jared Heider’s all-day menu features antipasti such as grilled octopus, meatballs in red gravy and chopped salad; pizzas; and entrees like lamb lasagna and beefsteak Florentine. The all-day weekend menu includes ricotta zeppole, lamb sausage gravy with creamy polenta, rigatoni Amatriciana and spaghetti fra diavolo. 700 Magazine St., 504-399-0816, giannarestaurant.com

A Welcome Addition

Chef Brian Burns and Reno De Ranieri, owners of the popular Uptown restaurant Costera, have opened Osteria Lupo on Magazine Street, showcasing northern Italian cuisine with house-made pastas, roasted meats and vegetables from the wood-fired oven. 4609 Magazine St., osterialupo.com

Remarkable Milestone

Commander’s Palace is celebrating its 130th anniversary with a yearlong lineup of events Special programming includes the Wines of a Certain Age program (a selection of vintage wines by the glass); the Chef Meg & Co. Dinner Series; an all-new celebratory libation, the Sparkle Plenty, prepared table-side with house-made seasonal sorbet and sparkling wine; and more. Follow @commanderspalace on Instagram for event updates. 1403 Washington Ave., 504-899-8221, commanderspalace.com