Molly Gorman, Cooper Rubin and Sydney Able
Eileen Dugan, Haylie Walsh and Julia Mahfouz
Foster Woods and Ellie Habetz
Eight O’Clocks Dance Dessert Party
WHEN: Saturday, March 19
WHERE: Home of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Habetz on State St.
WHAT: Prior to the Eight O’Clocks Dance, themed Light Up the Night this year, committee members’ and chaperones’ daughters enjoyed a dessert party.
Pierce Starr, Carol Starr and Ron Forman
Laura Wilt, Jonathan Wilt and Liz Hefler
Allison Tiller, Irene Lutkewitte and Katherine Raymond
Zoo-To-Do for Kids
WHEN: Friday, April 29
WHERE: Audubon Zoo
WHAT: The Audubon Zoo transformed into a magical playland with unforgettable animal experiences, live entertainment, games, crafts, and more for the 33rd Annual Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Todd Matherne, Sr. Ann Lacour, Dr. Stanton McNeely III and Stephanie McNeely
Joe Caruso and Erin Caruso
Sr. Kateri Battaglia, Rachel Kirschman and Arnold Kirschman
University of Holy Cross “Spes Unica” (One Hope) Award Ceremony Dinner
WHEN: April 21
WHERE: Higgins Hotel
WHAT: UHC President Dr. Stanton McNeely III presented Sr. Ann Lacour with the highly-acclaimed “Spes Unica” plaque for her qualities that embody the university’s mission and her significant contributions to the New Orleans community.
Bryan and Rachel Bailey
Elise Gallinot Goldman, Krystal Hardy Allen, Suzanne Dumez and Stephanie Goliwas Huger
Kevyn Miller, PJ Morton and Nancia Sterling
Cocktails for KID smART
WHEN: March 10
WHERE: The Shop At The CAC
WHAT: The benefit party supports arts education in New Orleans schools.