Molly Gorman, Cooper Rubin and Sydney Able

Eileen Dugan, Haylie Walsh and Julia Mahfouz

Foster Woods and Ellie Habetz

Eight O’Clocks Dance Dessert Party

WHEN: Saturday, March 19

WHERE: Home of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Habetz on State St.

WHAT: Prior to the Eight O’Clocks Dance, themed Light Up the Night this year, committee members’ and chaperones’ daughters enjoyed a dessert party.

Pierce Starr, Carol Starr and Ron Forman

Laura Wilt, Jonathan Wilt and Liz Hefler

Allison Tiller, Irene Lutkewitte and Katherine Raymond

Zoo-To-Do for Kids

WHEN: Friday, April 29

WHERE: Audubon Zoo

WHAT: The Audubon Zoo transformed into a magical playland with unforgettable animal experiences, live entertainment, games, crafts, and more for the 33rd Annual Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

Todd Matherne, Sr. Ann Lacour, Dr. Stanton McNeely III and Stephanie McNeely

Joe Caruso and Erin Caruso

Sr. Kateri Battaglia, Rachel Kirschman and Arnold Kirschman

University of Holy Cross “Spes Unica” (One Hope) Award Ceremony Dinner

WHEN: April 21

WHERE: Higgins Hotel

WHAT: UHC President Dr. Stanton McNeely III presented Sr. Ann Lacour with the highly-acclaimed “Spes Unica” plaque for her qualities that embody the university’s mission and her significant contributions to the New Orleans community.

Bryan and Rachel Bailey

Elise Gallinot Goldman, Krystal Hardy Allen, Suzanne Dumez and Stephanie Goliwas Huger

Kevyn Miller, PJ Morton and Nancia Sterling

Cocktails for KID smART

WHEN: March 10

WHERE: The Shop At The CAC

WHAT: The benefit party supports arts education in New Orleans schools.